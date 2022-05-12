IRFU announce mouth-watering schedule for Autumn Nations Series 

The highlight of the series will be the visit of the Springboks to the Aviva Stadium.
Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Conway during the anthems

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:35
Shane Donovan

The IRFU have announced Ireland's opponents for this years Autumn Nations Series, with a clash against world champions South Africa the pick of the fixtures.

Andy Farrell's squad will open their series against the Rassie Erasmus' Springboks, in what will be the sole meeting of the two sides before they go head-to-head in the group stages of the Rugby World Cup next year.

Ireland will face Fiji in their second fixture of the series - who they were due to face in the summer of 2021 but the match fell foul to the global pandemic. 

The Fiji clash will take place on Saturday 12th November (Kick-off 1pm), before the Irish go head-to-head with Australia in an exciting Aviva Stadium clash on Saturday 19th November (Kick-off 8pm).

The last fixture between Ireland and the Wallabies was back in 2018 as Ireland clinched the three Test series with a 20-16 victory in Sydney. 2016 is the last time Australia were in Dublin as Ireland held on to record a 27-24 victory.

Tickets 

Tickets for the Autumn Nations Series will go on sale in July following the normal distribution to rugby clubs.

Members of the Irish Rugby Supporters Club will have a priority window ahead of any general sale. 

Autumn Nations Series 2022 Schedule

All three matches will be played a the Aviva Stadium.

  • IRELAND v South Africa Saturday 5th November, KO 5.30pm 
  • IRELAND v Fiji Saturday 12th November, KO 1.00pm 
  • IRELAND v Australia Saturday 19th November, KO 8.00pm.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

