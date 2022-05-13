Confident Kelleher insists Leinster attack has gone to another level 

Time moves fast, players and coaches come and go and empires have to keep pace or crumble.

When Leinster overcame Racing 92 in a tight and unlovable final in Bilbao four years ago they used only five players who had earned Heineken Cup medals back in the period when they went all the way three times in four years.

The likes of Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong had spoken about the burning desire to emulate those men of 2009-2012 and now here they are as a team and as a club and with the numbers of those with experience of conquering Europe again on the wane.

Only seven of the side Leo Cullen put out against Leicester in last week’s quarter-final have one of these medals in their pocket. Six of the replacements played no part at the San Mames Stadium in 2018 with Rhys Ruddock one of three from the 23 that day to go unused.

James Lowe spent the afternoon in his civvies.

Rónan Kelleher is among that growing band in the current dressing room who has yet to crest this summit and the Ireland hooker admits that those past successes are experiences that he and others have tried to learn from in recent times.

“Growing up, looking at the teams from '09, '11, 2012 and only being in the academy when they won in Bilbao, that's obviously a massive driver for me and a driver for a lot of the other younger lads in the squad who know we haven't reached the mountain top, we haven't done that yet.

“So it's just about making sure we're putting our best foot forward. Obviously we can rely on all the older heads that have been there and done it before like Johnny (Sexton) and Church (Cian Healy) and all the boys so we are relying on them to share those experiences and what it takes to win those big games.”

The question is whether this Leinster team is any better than those which lost out to Saracens twice and then to La Rochelle since that day in the Basque region when the province claimed what was then a record-equalling fourth title.

There is plenty to suggest that they are, even if the perception remains of an inability to withstand the physical dimensions of some of the bigger French packs. But there is a clear belief inside the camp that they are further down the road now.

James Lowe highlighted the team’s defence when quizzed on this very issue earlier this week, the winger’s declaration coming on the back of that impressive second-half shift at Welford Road when the Tigers tried to bare their teeth.

Kelleher opted for the other side of the coin.

“I feel like we've gone to another level, really, in terms of our attacking system,” said the hooker whose ball carrying and general dynamism has brought four tries in just nine games for the club this term. “A lot of it is now player-led, it is being driven from inside the group.

“Obviously it was last year (as well) but now there are a couple more voices so really it's about pushing our phase shape and stuff and then really making sure we can keep pushing our attack. That's probably the main difference I can see at the minute.”

There is a perception that Toulouse haven’t yet found fifth gear in 2022 but no-one doubts that they have the individual parts to click. Nowhere is their quality and strength in depth more pronounced than in their own hooking department.

Julien Marchand and Peato Mauvaka dovetail for both club and country. Both are effective with ball in hand, capable in defence and fond of a poach. Facing them will be Kelleher and Dan Sheehan who offer their own elite double act with Leinster and Ireland.

Sheehan has in the past dismissed any suggestion about a move of club to maximise his game time on the basis that there is more than enough scope for both men to see action and push each other on to bigger and better things where they are.

Kelleher couldn’t agree more.

“A hundred per cent. He hit the nail on the head there in that we are both just trying to drive each other on. It’s such a competitive group and we are always relying on each other and sharing information.

“JT (James Tracey) and Nugget (Sean Cronin) are helping with that as well and then myself and Dan are obviously feeding off each other and just pushing each other to work hard. A healthy, competitive relationship there and it’s only driving us on to be better.”