Tiernan O'Halloran signs contract extension with Connacht

O’Halloran is Connacht’s longest-serving player and is one of just five people to reach the 200 appearance mark for the Westerners
Tiernan O'Halloran has signed a one year contract extension with Connacht. Picture: Seb Daly

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 17:10
TJ Galvin

Connacht’s Tiernan O’Halloran has signed a one year contract extension to remain at the province. O’Halloran is Connacht’s longest-serving player and is one of just five people to reach the 200 appearance mark for the Westerners.

Capped six times by Ireland, O’Halloran made his debut for Connacht in the 2009/10 European Challenge Cup. He scored a try in Connacht’s famous PRO12 final win over Leinster in 2016.

O’Halloran said he is thrilled to sign on the dotted line.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me so I’m really pleased to be able to enter my 14th season here. It’s been incredible to see the changes and the way the club has grown in that time, and I’m very fortunate to have played my part in that. I’m thankful to Connacht Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue playing my rugby here and I’m excited by what we can achieve next season."

Head Coach Andy Friend said O’Halloran’s experience is invaluable.

"Tiernan has given a huge amount to Connacht Rugby and his experience will be very beneficial for us as we continue to grow next season. We will have excellent strength in depth across the back three with Tiernan’s renewal and I know he will make another positive impact on the squad next season."

