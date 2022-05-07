Watch: The kicks which decided the Champions Cup quarter-final

Toulouse's Thomas Ramos takes a kick

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 17:57
Colm O’Connor

Munster's European Cup dreams were ended in the most heartbreaking fashion by champions Toulouse in a fixture for the ages at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

With the sides deadlocked after extra time, it all came down the coolness under pressure of their three nominated place kickers.

Conor Murray, Ben Healy and Conor Murray faced off against Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Romain Ntamack. 

Here is how the drama unfolded

<p>Munster head coach Johann Van Graan speaks to the players ahead of extra time</p>

Penalty kick heartbreak for Munster in Champions Cup epic

