No time for sentiment as Cullen returns to old stomping ground

Leo Cullen and Shane Jennings used to love how the fans arrived at the old Welford Road two hours before kick-off so they could claim territorial rights on the best parts of the terracing that gave the old place such a fervent feel.

Their two-year stint in the midlands allowed both men return home from whence they came, to Leinster, where their English education was put to good use. By 2009 they both featured when claiming the province’s first Heineken Cup at their old club’s expense.

Now Leinster’s head coach, Cullen reminisced yesterday about how Pat Howard handed him the captain’s armband, and he lauded the club’s DNA and the manner in which this Leicester 2.0 has rediscovered that genetic bond with its illustrious predecessors.

All that said, he’s raging he has to go back now.

The EPCR’s still controversial decision to cancel his side’s pool game against Montpellier and award the match points to the French club last December is the reason why this distinctly tricky hop across the Irish Sea has had to happen.

“Don’t get me going about the Montpellier one again,” Cullen said yesterday. At least he could laugh about it. Finally. The suspicion is that he will be smiling come 7.30 this evening although it will be anything but easy.

Leicester have played 15 games at home this season and won every one. Steve Borthwick’s men will be battle-hardened given 14 of their side started last week against Bristol. The visitors are almost exclusively those men who didn’t go to South Africa recently.

Cullen accepts that this is a risk.

Andrew Porter is the only member of the XV who made that trip and he returned home after featuring in the first match against the Sharks. Tommy O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock and Michael Ala’alatoa are the others who saw game time. They start on the bench.

James Ryan has even less rugby in his legs. His last outing was the ten minutes against England in mid-March before Charlie Ewels caught him in the head but his return is a huge boost in the one area where Leinster were slightly short on star power.

Ryan Baird is again absent.

Leicester promise physicality, not least in the front row where the battle with their illustrious counterparts should be fascinating. And all under the eye of Mathieu Raynal who last policed Tadhg Furlong and Ellis Genge in Twickenham. Remember that?

Cullen was surprisingly open yesterday when speaking about the potential influence of the Frenchman, not just at the scrum but at the ruck area too. The match official’s every decision will be dissected with an unusual scrutiny.

The home side is actually in new territory. It’s six years since Leicester last contested a European quarter-final but they have already secured a home berth in the last four of the Premiership and picked off notable results on the road in Europe.

Bordeaux, Connacht and Clermont all surrendered their fortresses to these marauding Tigers who, with their patient kicking game and an effective ‘D’ drilled in by former rugby league player Kevin Sinfield, are adept at all the basics.

Again, just like the old days.

Borthwick has amalgamated what Cullen termed a “workmanlike” team sprinkled with international stardust. Thirteen of their squad have England caps and another quartet brings Test experience in the colours of South Africa, Argentina and Fiji.

Boil it all down though and ask yourself: is George Ford better than Johnny Sexton? Would you take Genge over Furlong? Leinster are better in most departments, both individually and collectively, and they are miles further down the track than their hosts.

That should more than make up for Leicester’s home advantage.

“We have an understanding of the type of game that Leicester bring,” said Cullen. “They try to squeeze you so it is making sure that we don’t get too frustrated with some of that because we know they are going to kick a lot and they will try to be aggressive around the breakdown area.”

Leinster are undoubtedly a step up from what Leicester have faced and they are on a mission. Players and coaches have detailed the pain of past defeats, to Saracens and La Rochelle, since last lifting the trophy in 2018. This is their season, right here and now.

Rustiness shouldn’t be a factor, they are too practised at reintegrating players for that, and going down 14-0 away so early to Exeter Chiefs at this same stage last year means they shouldn’t need any warning as to the dangers of a slow start.

Cullen remembers the 2007 Heineken Cup final when his Leicester side lost to Wasps and Raphael Ibanez scored a crucial try from the front of the lineout. It’s 20 years now since Tigers won their second European title but they won’t outdo Leinster for motivation.

“(Players) remember the wins at the very end (of their careers), but often they remember the ones that they lose in terms of when they get knocked out of tournaments,” the Leinster boss explained. “They're the ones that stick in the mind.”