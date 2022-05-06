Watch: Streaker at Eden Park tackled by security guard

A pitch invader at the Blues vs Rebels Super Rugby Pacific game at Eden Park got more than he bargained for as a tough tackling security guard caught him behind the gainline
Beauden Barrett was rested for the Blues. David Davies/PA Wire.

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 17:51
TJ Galvin

A pitch invader at the Blues vs Rebels Super Rugby Pacific game at Eden Park got more than he bargained for as a tough tackling security guard was certainly not employing a drift defence.

The unfortunate trespasser was too busy taunting the first security guard who attempted to tackle him to notice the support player making his approach on the blindside.

With a tackling technique that Josh van der Flier would be proud of, our hi-vis hero certainly caught the half-naked intruder behind the gain-line.

Not one to rest on his laurels, our hero casually picked up his beanie hat, which had been dislodged in contact, and got back into the defensive line.

The Blues won the game 71-28 with the Ioane brothers, Rieko and Akira, combining for five tries. The Auckland side scored 11 tries in total as they fell just short of their record score of 74. They managed this without star All Black Beauden Barrett who was rested.

It was a night to forget for Melbourne’s Rebels as two consolation tries late on couldn’t mask the difference in quality between the sides.

Rumours abound that the security guard, meanwhile, has been cited for making no attempt to wrap in the tackle.

