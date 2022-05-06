Jack Daly set for European debut as Munster name team to face Toulouse

Stephen Archer will move to second place alongside Billy Holland on Munster's all-time appearance list when he starts at tighthead prop for his 247th Munster appearance in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium (3pm). Archer and Holland are behind Donncha O’Callaghan on 268.
Peter O’Mahony captains the side. Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.
Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.
Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.
O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.
Flanker Jack Daly is among the replacements and in line to make his European debut on his sixth Munster appearance.
A native of Currans in Kerry, Daly came up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.
Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.
Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Daly.