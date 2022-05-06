Jack Daly set for European debut as Munster name team to face Toulouse

Stephen Archer will move to second place alongside Billy Holland on Munster's all-time appearance list when he starts at tighthead prop for his 247th Munster appearance in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium (3pm). Archer and Holland are behind Donncha O’Callaghan on 268.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side. Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.