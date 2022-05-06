Jack Daly set for European debut as Munster name team to face Toulouse

Peter O’Mahony captains the side. Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.
Jack Daly set for European debut as Munster name team to face Toulouse

Munster's John Ryan and Jack Daly 

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 12:05

Stephen Archer will move to second place alongside Billy Holland on Munster's all-time appearance list when he starts at tighthead prop for his 247th Munster appearance in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium (3pm). Archer and Holland are behind Donncha O’Callaghan on 268.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side. Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.

Flanker Jack Daly is among the replacements and in line to make his European debut on his sixth Munster appearance. 

A native of Currans in Kerry, Daly came up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Daly.

More in this section

Munster v Saracens - European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final Munster's record at the Aviva doesn't make for good reading
Toulouse v Munster - Heineken Cup Semi-Final Rage, romance and rise of the Red Army: Munster-Toulouse in the early days
Peter O'Mahony 3/5/2022 Munster hoping lessons learned from last year's defeat
#Munster Rugby
<p>James Ryan, left, and senior communications and media manager Marcus Ó Buachalla during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

James Ryan returns for Leinster's quarter-final trip to Leicester

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up