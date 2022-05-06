James Ryan returns for Leinster's quarter-final trip to Leicester

The Ireland second row has only played three times for the province this season, the last of those games coming in October against the Scarlets in the URC, and he hasn’t played any rugby since suffering a head injury in Twickenham in mid-March.
James Ryan returns for Leinster's quarter-final trip to Leicester

James Ryan, left, and senior communications and media manager Marcus Ó Buachalla during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 12:00
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster’s hopes of pushing on towards a fifth European Cup title have been boosted by the return of James Ryan for Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Ireland second row has only played three times for the province this season, the last of those games coming in October against the Scarlets in the URC, and he hasn’t played any rugby since suffering a head injury in Twickenham in mid-March.

That was early on in the England-Ireland Six Nations game when a high tackle from Charlie Ewels confined him to the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and, in the longer term, to an extended period away from the game.

Ryan has suffered a series of head injuries in recent times and Leinster’s determination to take his return slowly but surely was emphasised by head coach Leo Cullen who said that he could well have featured in the previous round of 16 tie.

“James is such a key guy for us over the last number of years, for Leinster and Ireland,” he explained on Friday morning. “It's good to see him back, he's come through everything. We could have pushed him for those Connacht games earlier but he's been working away, training for the last four or five weeks, so he should be good to go. We're excited to see him back out there.” 

Ryan, who comes in for Josh Murphy, is the only change to the XV from the one which destroyed Connacht in that second leg at the Aviva Stadium three weekends ago, although there are further tweaks on the bench. Cian Healy replaces Ed Byrne in the replacements roster, Joe McCarthy is in for Devin Toner and poised to make his European debut, while Tommy O’Brien wears No.23 instead of Ciaran Frawley.

Andrew Porter is the only member of this starting side who travelled to South Africa recently. He returned home after featuring in the first tour game against the Sharks. Tommy O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock and Michael Ala’alatoa also made that trip and saw game time. Cullen has named a team boasting 13 Ireland internationals plus, in Ala’alatoa, an Australian-born Samoa Test player. Leinster will also have five men with Ireland Test experience to come off the bench.

“We've got a group who have worked hard all year to get themselves into this situation,” said the boss man. “Selection has been tough this week because a lot of good players have missed out as well, but that's what you need if you want to be successful in the two competitions that we're in. The top English and French teams are no different.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, K Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, T O’Brien.

More in this section

Munster v Saracens - European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final Munster's record at the Aviva doesn't make for good reading
Toulouse v Munster - Heineken Cup Semi-Final Rage, romance and rise of the Red Army: Munster-Toulouse in the early days
Peter O'Mahony 3/5/2022 Munster hoping lessons learned from last year's defeat
<p>Munster's John Ryan and Jack Daly </p>

Jack Daly set for European debut as Munster name team to face Toulouse

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up