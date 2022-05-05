Home is where heart is and now Prendergast has Munster pulses racing

Home and family were the themes Mike Prendergast focused on when explaining his decision to quit one of the leading clubs in European rugby and return to where it all started. Yet his decision to jump ship from Racing 92 and move back to Limerick as Munster’s next attack coach is one that will reverberate far beyond the boundaries of the six counties.

From the point of view of incoming head coach Graham Rowntree, Prendergast’s appointment on a three-year contract to replace Australia and Brumbies-bound Stephen Larkham ticks all the boxes. Munster born and bred, the 44-year-old is a former scrum-half who also experienced playing professional rugby elsewhere, in Bourgoin and Gloucester, and then continued that holistic approach into a coaching career that went from Young Munster to Grenoble, Oyonnax and Stade Francais before the move across Paris to Racing in 2019.

The foundations laid, Prendergast has forged his coaching reputation with one of the most expensively assembled backlines in rugby playing with a champagne style that befits the size of the wage bill.

And he will take charge of a Munster equivalent that is beginning to showcase its attacking talent with more willingness and better execution on a more consistent basis than had previously been witnessed in the three seasons this team has been working his predecessor Larkham.

The materials, some raw, others more polished, are clearly there to work with when Prendergast takes the reins in pre-season. W hile many of the more experienced squad members could well be part of an extended Irish touring squad to New Zealand until the middle of July, with the necessary time off their season-long efforts require, it is not unreasonable to expect the new man in to impose a clearly-defined attacking structure that also allows his players to express themselves within that system. Former Racing wing Simon Zebo, whose journey home to Munster preceded Prendergast by a season, signalled as much when the pair started working together in Paris in 2019-20.

"He's having a huge impact. He's been fantastic for us," Zebo told RTÉ at the time. "He's brought a different outlook on the game and a real positive attitude into camp and all the players have really backed him and got in behind him and love his approach to the game and playing in his system.

"It's very much a 'go out there and express yourself' within the framework that he gives you. It fits perfectly with the personnel that we have at Racing and suits us down to the ground and he's added to our team tenfold. Hopefully he stays as long as possible."

That bodes extremely well for the direction of travel Munster need to take under Rowntree as the former England, Lions and Harlequins assistant attempts to assemble a backroom coaching staff that also requires a new defence coach with JP Ferreira following van Graan to the English Premiership and current bottom side Bath.

Denis Leamy is the name that appears to be at the top of Munster’s list for that vacancy, a favourite son and serial winner who like Prendergast has burnished his coaching credentials away from his home province and is currently working in Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster’s Leinster orbit as contact skills coach.

That is not a coaching gig any ambitious coach would give up lightly as Irish Examiner columnist and La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara explained last weekend when endorsing his former team-mate’s candidacy for the Munster role.

Having told OTB AM that Prendergast was “the guy they need” and: “if there’s a guy to get with him it’s Denis Leamy,” O’Gara said: “Everyone in Munster was absolutely shocked that Denis Leamy would go to Leinster to coach. He’s smart, he wants to be world class and he goes to an environment I think that gives coaches the potential to be world class with the expertise they have in that building.

“If Munster are smart they’ll get this guy because this guy is an absolute gem.”

So too Prendergast, whose remaining weeks at Racing will be served in pursuit of both the French Top 14 title and the Heineken Champions Cup, and will have pondered long and hard about the club he was turning his back on. Home is home, though, and if the siren call that lured the Limerick man back to Munster has the same effect on Tipperary fellas, then it will be equally difficult for Leamy to resist.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast was quoted as saying in French newspaper Midi Olympique of his decision to sign with Munster. "I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers (head coach) and (club president) Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

Whatever it took, Munster have their man and there will be fingers crossed that Leamy will follow suit.