John Hodnett the latest injury concern for Johann van Graan

Johann van Graan has backed his squad’s strength in depth as Munster look set to face Toulouse in Dublin this Saturday still missing a number of key players.

With more than 30,000 tickets already sold for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with the defending champions at Aviva Stadium, the head coach can rely on plenty of support for his team’s bid to upset the odds and reach the European semi-finals for the third time in his five-season tenure.

He also has gathering momentum following last Friday’s bonus-point 42-21 United Rugby Championship victory in Cork over Cardiff, a third win in a row that confirmed Munster’s place in the URC play-offs.

Yet the injury profile is such that van Graan looks set to continue without injured Ireland duo Tadhg Beirne (thigh) and Andrew Conway (knee) for the Toulouse clash while his update on rising back-row star John Hodnett’s knee injury was ominous.

Hurt at Ulster nine days ago, the openside flanker was forced out of last Friday’s Musgrave Park win and an initial scan last week has not produced a conclusive outcome on the prospective length of recovery.

“John Hodnett, we’ve sent him for another opinion,” van Graan said. “We would like to make sure. We’ll report back on that next week once we know from the specialist. In terms of Conway, we’ll just take it week on week.”

The ankle surgery No.8 Gavin Coombes underwent in early April could see him return to training now May is here but loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne was last week ruled out for the rest of the season and was set to undergo surgery on a neck injury last week.

Yet van Graan does expect some of his injured players back between now and the end of the season, which has been guaranteed to stretch into June, when the URC play-offs get underway.

“Everybody’s pushing, everybody wants to play in these big games and we’ve quite a few of them coming up over the next seven weeks so as soon as we can get guys back in we will do so.

“The challenge is going to become who do we leave out, and that’s a great position to be in.”

For now, van Graan will have to keep rotating his squad. He made eight changes from the side which beat Ulster for Friday night’s clash with Cardiff.

And though he rested Keith Earls, Damian de Allende and Fineen Wycherley, amongst others, while sending Joey Carbery and Craig Casey to the bench, he brought back skipper Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Ben Healy and Simon Zebo to his starting XV, though the latter finished the night with his left knee packed in ice.

“The season is so long now that you need a squad. I trust the squad and I trust that what we’ve done through the year, they’re good enough to play.

“That word ‘momentum’ is big in sport and it’s big in rugby. We’ve certainly got momentum on our side in terms of what we’ve done the last few weeks and we’ve kept the emotion down, to take it week by week…so we have to make sure that we keep working hard and focus on our strengths and I thought we did that tonight.”