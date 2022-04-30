Faith in youth reaping rewards for Pat O'Connor and Shannon

Shannon RFC’s bid to return to Energia All Ireland League Division 1A next season reaches its critical juncture at Coonagh this afternoon when they welcome Naas for the 1B promotion play-off final.

Neither side was expected to have reached this point given their respective third and fourth-place finishes in Division 1B earlier this month but Johne Murphy’s Naas upset the odds to bring down table toppers Old Wesley 27-26 in an epic play-off semi-final at Energia Park last Saturday. Pat O’Connor’s men returned to Limerick from Cork with an equally impressive 25-19 victory at league runners-up Highfield.

For Shannon it represented the continuation of an excellent run of form, a seven-game winning streak that O’Connor, in his first season as head coach, says was forged on the back of a pivotal moment on the road at Malone back at the start of December.

Shannon were not exactly staring at relegation five months ago but O’Connor had sensed his team were yet to click as the nine-time AIL champions embarked on a third season since their latest relegation from 1A. As a wing, O’Connor had joined Shannon from hometown club Cashel in 2005 and been part of side that completed its three in a row title run the following spring.

As head coach, having joined from Clonmel last summer, he told the Irish Examiner this week that their current position, 80 minutes from promotion to the top flight was one “we’d have taken with both hands back before Christmas.”

Shannon had not had a disastrous start to the 2021-22 campaign but it was short of O’Connor’s expectations with just two wins and a Covid-related draw by decision from their opening seven games.

“We were under the pump for bodies, end of November with the scenario in South Africa and Munster having to pull academy players and NTS players from us to cover that aspect and get them prepped for games,” O’Connor said.

“We had a lot of injuries ourselves at the time and had to rely on a lot of young guys, guys that hadn’t played AIL before to go up to the North and try and pull off a win and I think that was the turning point.

“Terrible conditions up there and we lost two boys, starting players, in the warm-up and then lost another one about 10 minutes in. We had a young chap called Eoin Foley, he’s with our Under-20s and he’s a fabulous player but he’s just out of Under-18s down in Wexford.

“We were so strapped for players, I made a phone call to see would he come as a reserve and he said ‘no problem’. He made his way back from Wexford, jumped on a bus to go to the North and most of these young lads probably think it’s just an experience, that they’re not going to be called on but we’re doing the warm-up, somebody goes down and I said ‘Eoin, are you ready?’

"He looked at me like I had seven heads as if to say ‘are you serious?’

“So onto the bench he went and 10 minutes into the first half Kelvin Brown goes down with a calf injury and I turn to him on the bench and said ‘are you ready?’ He said: ‘You’re joking me!’ but he was outstanding.”

Shannon have not looked back, losing only once in the 11 games since that 15-12 win at Malone on December 4. That sole defeat was at today’s opponents Naas in January but with a youthful side learning on the hoof, O’Connor has only praise for his “rough diamonds”.

“We have a 19-year-old, Josh Costello, who turned 19 at the start of February, starting on the wing for us and a 19-year-old (Killian Dineen) playing second centre who started every game for the senior team this year.

“So we’ve an incredibly young side, especially the backs. Bar full-back Jamie McGarry they range from 18 to 22 so they’re very young but they’ve gained a lot of experience this year by throwing them in at the deep end and that’s why maybe we were slow out of the blocks, lads were just trying to find their feet at that level.

“A lot of that age group had missed out on schools rugby due to Covid so to be pulled out and chucked in at 1B, coming up against pro players without that experience behind you I’m delighted with them that they’ve really come on strong in this latter half of the season. They’re very comfortable now and making good decisions.

“Now, look, whether it’s good enough to win a final remains to be seen, we’ll know at 4:30 on Saturday.”