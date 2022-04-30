Connacht motivated by South African slam

Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins is hoping that they can cap off the season by becoming the only northern hemisphere side to defeat all four South African teams in the inaugural URC.
United Rugby Championship, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, South Africa 23/4/2022

John Fallon

Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins is hoping that they can cap off the season by becoming the only northern hemisphere side to defeat all four South African teams in the inaugural URC.

But he knows they face a much stiffer test against the Sharks in Durban than the Lions side they defeated in Johannesburg last weekend, having earlier in the season record home wins over the Bulls and the Stormers.

The Sharks are very much in the hunt for a home quarter-final and Wilkins said they will need to show a big improvement on last weekend if they are to be victorious at Kings Park.

"Not too many teams have won on African soil, so that is an achievement we have to respect, but at the same time, the review of the Lions games was as if we had lost. We need to improve the things we could have controlled better, needing to look more ways for this group to grow in the medium and long term, but also in the short term so we are better against the Sharks, knowing this weekend's opponents would probably punish us more severely,” said Wilkins 

“We feel we have elements of our game we feel will be effective, particularly aspects of which we practised this week. If we can get that detail right at the weekend we can cause them some problems."

Head coach Andy Friend has made six changes to the side which beat the Lions 33-30 at Ellis Park, two of which are in the backs.

Conor Fitzgerald comes into the side where he will partner Caolin Blade at half-back, with the Monivea native making his 150th appearance for the province.

Bundee Aki, who was stuggling with injury earlier in the week, does not feature and Tom Farrell comes into the side to partner Tom Daly in the centre.

Up front, Finlay Bealham has been cleared to play after a HIA against Leinster and he takes over from Jack Aungier, who himself has recovered from a HIA last week to take his place on the bench.

The second row is rotated with Gavin Thornbury and Leva Fifita starting and Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray are on the bench, while the final change sees Conor Oliver coming into the back row for Paul Boyle, with Jarrod Butler switching to No.8.

CONNACHT: M Hansen; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler 

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, N Murray, O Dowling, K Marmion, J Carty, T O’Halloran.

