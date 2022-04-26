Ireland’s Sene Naoupu cleared to play in final round of Six Nations

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has been cleared to play in the final game of the TikTok Six Nations against Scotland this weekend.

Naoupu was shown a red card for a tackle on England player Emily Scarratt, in what was the centre’s first appearance of this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Scarratt was taken from the pitch for a Head Injury Assessment but the English legend returned soon after.

On review, the independent Judicial Committee considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles and submissions from Naoupu and her representatives.

Naoupu accepted that she committed an act of foul play but did not agree that it warranted a red card.

The Judicial Committee accepted her appeal on the grounds that; the “contact was indirect”, she [Naoupu] was “in a passive position”, and the act “was worth of a yellow card in consequence”.

On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the centre is free to play again immediately.

The news of Naoupu’s successful appeal will be welcomed by Head Coach Greg McWilliams, having lost a number of his top performers from his ranks to the sevens circuit for the final two games of the competition.

She will likely slot into the 12 jersey for their final outing against the Scots at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium in an 8pm kick-off this Saturday.

McWilliam’s side are currently in fourth place, and with Scotland occupying the wooden spoon, his charges will be looking to grab the win on home soil and make sure they finish strong.