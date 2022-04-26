Dave Kilcoyne ruled out for remainder of the season 

Dave Kilcoyne could be ruled out of the rest of Munster’s season and risks missing Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand after the province confirmed the prop will undergo surgery on the neck injury he sustained on Test duty.

Munster’s weekly squad update issued on Tuesday ahead of this Friday’s visit of Cardiff to Cork for the penultimate United Rugy Championship regular-season game said Kilcoyne will go for surgery this week after a consultation with his specialist and faces being sidelined “for up to 12 weeks”.