Talking Points: Reds' outlook changed entirely and Ulster left down in grumps

Cranking up the grumpiness

Six days after qualifying for one home quarter-final, Munster raised the prospect of finishing the domestic season with another home knock-out game at a time guaranteed to avoid facing any more music at Thomond Park.

In doing so, they left their ‘grumpy’ opponents feeling even worse at the end of another costly night than they were at the start. In stark contrast to their ancient rivals, Ulster’s once bountiful season is in danger of dissolving into nothing.

Having swept all before them in Belfast all season, they have now been beaten there twice in a row. To add insult to northern injury, Munster’s reward for doing what Toulouse had done last Saturday night puts them on track to book home advantage in the United Rugby Championship’s Final Series.

And they did it despite resting five internationals which made this another triumph for the young ones, as headed by man-of-the-match Alex Kendellen. All of a sudden, Munster have changed the outlook with a flick of the kaleidoscope.

Cardiff’s visit to Cork next week offers them the chance against a Welsh team springing leaks fore and aft of moving up into second place and a potential home semi-final.

Going into last weekend, Ulster would have expected to finish off Toulouse and await Munster in the quarter-final, always assuming they could cope with Exeter. Dan McFarland could have done without the painful reminder that a week can be an eternity in professional sport.

Ulster’s head coach is honest enough to concede that the better team won, a losing bonus point no consolation. By the end of the night, Ulster’s faithful headed for the exits in deepening state of grumpiness.

International pointers

Keith Earls, frozen out of the Six Nations by the combined forces of James Lowe, Andrew Conway and Mack Hansen, offered a timely reminder that he has no intention of taking his current position lying down.

That his try which put Munster 12 points clear at half-time amounted to little more than a stroll was a tribute to the work done by those inside him, Damien de Allende and Chris Farrell. Earls’ excellent defensive work in stopping Michael Lowry’s outside break effectively sabotaged Ulster’s last hope of finding an escape.

Munster mounted such an efficient defensive operation that Lowry got nowhere in a hurry during a match which marked a return to his natural habitat at out- half in place of a concussed Billy Burns. The night will have confirmed that, from a Test perspective, he offers more from full back.

No player could have scored more heavily than Stuart McCloskey. At times he gave the impression of being the only Ulsterman capable of unhinging Munster, his bulldozing setting up the platform for Rob Herring’s try from a line-out.

McCloskey has managed a mere six Tests in six years, thanks most recently to the formidable presence of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw. They will not be overtaken anytime soon but with three summer Tests in New Zealand demanding a formidable squad, McCloskey is surely back in the frame to make the trip.

TMO-free

At last a match uninterrupted by any need for the TMO. Brian MacNeice can’t have had a quieter 80 minutes all season, untroubled by any potential red-card offences or hairline in-goal controversies.

In that respect it almost felt like old times, especially for Munster. They hadn’t won at what used to be Ravenhill since Rory Scannell’s late drop goal way back on October 29, 2016.