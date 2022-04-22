Friend's Hansen switch could be sign of things to come 

With serious URC matters now out of reach, Connacht coach has chance to experiment at Ellis Park
Full back and sides: Connacht's Mack Hansen will be in full flow in the No.15 jersey in Johannesburg. Photo:INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 18:47
John Fallon

Andy Friend wants Connacht to finish out the season on a high despite his side set to drop to the European Challenge Cup next season and be the only Irish side not involved in the knockout stages of the first United Rugby Championship.

But they face the first of two tough games in South Africa when they take on the Lions this Saturday in Ellis Park in Johannesburg, with Friend making seven changes from the side beaten by 56-20 last weekend by Leinster.

The most significant of the changes sees Irish winger Mack Hansen move to full-back for the first time in a switch which could see him play more there next season.

There are two changes at the back. Alex Wootton comes into Hansen’s left wing spot with Tiernan O’Halloran dropping out, while Tom Daly takes over from Tom Farrell in the centre.

There are five changes up front, with props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier taking over from Mattie Burke and Finlay Bealham. There is a new second row with Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray taking over from Gavin Thornbury and Leva Fifita, while in a rejigged back row Paul Boyle replaces Conor Oliver as Friend looks for a big finish to the campaign.

“We are looking for two performances here and one more against Zebre when we get home that will actually solidify the season that we had in terms of wanting to be more respected and making sure that we are putting our game-style out there.

"We’ve had a really good week so far in South Africa, and while the disappointment of last week still lingers, there’s still a great sense of optimism in the group that we can finish these last few games on a high.

“This game brings additional challenges like the altitude, and the results so far have shown how difficult it is for European teams to get a win down here. The Lions have a strong scrum and pacey wingers so it’s up to us to not give them any footholds in the game, and take our chances when we get them,” added Friend.

Lions: Q Horn; R Maxwane, W Simelane, B Odendaal, E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, M van der Berg; S Sithole, PJ Botha, R Dryer; R Schoeman, R Nothnagel; G Horn, V Tshituka, E Tshituka. Replacements: J Visagie, JP Smith, C Sadie, R Venter, S Sangweni, A Warner, M Rass, T Swanepol.

Connacht: M Hansen; J Porch, B Aki, T Daly, A Wootton; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, G McGrath, L Fiftita, C Oliver, K Marmion, C Fitzgerald, S Bolton.

