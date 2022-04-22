McWilliams turns to experience for stiff England challenge

IRELAND head Coach Greg McWilliams has looked to experience to help steady his weakened ship for Sunday’s TikTok Six Nations clash with England in Leicester (noon kick-off).

Sene Naoupu and Eimear Considine return to the starting line-up in a whole new backline due to the loss of seven players to international Sevens action this week.

And the one change to the pack sees Aoife McDermott come in to replace the injured and in-form lock Sam Monaghan.

McDermott’s Railway Union teammate Molly Scuffil-McCabe gets her first Irish cap at full-back where the 24-year-old joins Aoife Doyle and Eimear Considine in a new back three.

Veteran Naoupu returns to get her 47th cap in midfield alongside Enya Breen, who gets her first start of the campaign after coming off the bench in all three previous games.

The widescale changes to the backline were enforced after losing Lucy Mulhall, Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood and Beibhinn Parsons to Sevens action for the final two Six Nations games.

Kathryn Dane retains the number nine jersey to partner Nicole Cronin in an unchanged half-back pairing that helped Ireland get their first win, against Italy, last time out.

In the pack, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney continue their front row partnership.

Captain Nichola Fryday leads from the second row alongside McDermott (getting her 19th cap) and the back row of Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Hannah O'Connor is unchanged.

The bench contains previously uncapped Niamh Byrne (Railway Union) and Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O'Leary and Michelle Claffey are also in contention for their first appearances of the Championship.

Ireland didn’t meet England in last year’s revamped Six Nations. Steve Middleton’s side are unbeaten in their last 21 Tests and beat Ireland 27-0 when they last met in the 2020 Six Nations.

Commenting on his selection, McWilliams said: "This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.”

Kick-off on Sunday is 12pm and the game is live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer.

Ireland Women: 15. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)* 14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(8) 13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(46) 12. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(12) 11. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(25) 10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(19) 9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(21) 1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(20) 2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(9) 3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(2) 4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(25)(capt) 5. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18) 6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(13) 7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(17) 8. Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

Replacements: 16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10) 17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(4) 18. Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(8) 19. Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1) 20. Maeve Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1) 21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(3) 22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12) 23. Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*