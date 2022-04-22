O'Gara: I'm no angel but there was no malice on my part

Ronan O’Gara has again played down his touchline spat with Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios at a recent Top 14 match.

O’Gara and Urios both received formal reprimands for their contretemps - in which the latter appeared to strike the former Munswter man's face - shortly before halftime in the game at Stade Chaban Delmas on April 2, the first of three matches in a row between the two sides who were drawn against each other in the two-leg Champions Cup round-of-16.

La Rochelle won all three games, to climb to third in the Top 14 with four matches to go and book their place in the European quarter-finals.

Speaking to RMC Sport, O’Gara admitted he was ‘no angel’ and said it was fortunate he was on the receiving end rather than the other way around, as he was later handed a two-week touchline ban for a separate issue at an earlier Top 14 match.

“That night, I was focused on my team and our game,” he said. “It was a big surprise to see him in front of me but that's how it is, it's okay… I'm no angel either.

“If I had been the one to ‘attack’ him in his technical area, I think we would have had a different result.”

O’Gara said he paid no attention to reports that Urios had described him as ‘unbearable’.

“I don't care. His opinion doesn't interest me. That's all in the past. I have a responsibility to show the values of rugby but I am not a robot. This is perhaps my strength but also my weakness.

“When I make a mistake, I raise my hand and go to court. But there is never any malice on my part and it is hyper-important to say that.

“People who watch rugby are not stupid, they can see the images and judge for themselves. Look at what happened at the end of the first leg of the European Cup match, with the fans singing.

“It was a powerful moment … For me, it's weird. I never expected that. In English, we say "O'Gara" but in French: "O-GA-RAAAA!".

“We laughed about it at home with the kids. There is a bond between me and the fans, it's cool. You can't underestimate it. We saw real fans, a real team. That's why I'm here … It gives me a lot of excitement for the future.”

La Rochelle are at home to Perpignan on Saturday in the Top 14.