Devin Toner reveals he turned down Top 14 opportunities

Devin Toner has revealed that he turned down the chance to bring the curtain down on his long and illustrious career with a stint in the Top 14.

Last month the towering second row announced that he will be retiring from rugby at the end of this season after a glittering run of over 15 years in the professional game with club and country. He is 35 now, but that’s not necessarily old for a lock.

He could have easily pressed on.

All told, his injury history has been remarkably light. A broken ankle while playing with Lansdowne back in 2010 was the worst of it but he is very much at peace with the decision to call time on his playing days.

“A couple of opportunities cropped up in France that I had a little bit of a look at but, when it came down to it, I was in a really good mental space where I just wanted to stop. I wanted to get going with the next chapter of my life. Plus, I have my young fella Max who is five in September and he is starting school then.

“We’ve put down roots so to uproot the family for a year for something like that just wasn’t worth it in the end. Physically as well, I’m in a good place. When most lads finish they have a couple of surgeries to be ticked off but I’m at a place where I probably won’t need to get anything done so it’s really good to be able to finish in a spot like that.”

Recent games in Thomond Park and the Sportsground did make him stop and think that he was about to play in these great cauldrons for the last time, but that’s as far as the sentimentality seems to stretch for the big man.

He is looking forward to a life after rugby when he doesn’t have the same rigorous schedule and pressures. A new job does await in September but there’s a family holiday planned once this campaign is over and there’s another benefit to calling time here and now.

One-club men aren’t as frequent as they used to be in the Irish game. Even the likes of Rob Kearney, Sean O’Brien and Sean Cronin will have had other crests on their CV in years to come. Toner will depart proud of a singular stint with his native province.

“It does mean something special to me, to be able to say that I grew up in Leinster, grew up supporting Leinster, played for Leinster and got the most caps for Leinster before finishing with them as well. To be able to say it like that is pretty special.”

Though never one to blow his own trumpet – he says his lack of injuries is likely down to being so slow – he has amassed a ridiculous amount of baubles on the way, including three Six Nations medals and four Heineken Champions Cup titles.

Most remarkable of all is the fact that he went from someone considered to be something of an ordinary player with an extraordinary height advantage to a key man in the second row for both club and country over such an extended period of time.

Toner adapted, to what was demanded of him, and to a changing game.

“I do take a lot of pride in nailing down regular starting spots with Leinster and Ireland. It’s well-documented that it took a good couple of years to do that. I wouldn’t say it was hard to change. Everything changes and it’s up to players to adapt to that, do what the coaches say and go along with it.”

