Munster make seven changes for Ulster clash

Johann van Graan has followed through on his intention to rotate his squad in the two URC games before they face Toulouse in the Champions Cup and has made seven changes to the side for the trip to take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

Two of the changes are at the back with Shane Daly coming on to the left wing in place of Simon Zebo, who is unavailable due to personal reasons, while Craig Casey gets the nod ahead of Conor Murray to partner Joey Carbery at half-back.

There is a new front row with Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer coming in for Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and John Ryan.

Scannell has not recovered from a knock so Scott Buckley is the replacement hooker, while captain Peter O’Mahony was also unavailable for a full training week and is unavailable.

His absence sees Jack O’Donoghue, who will skipper the side, move to blindside with Alex Kendellen coming into the team at No.8.

The other change to the starting side sees Thomas Ahern replace Fineen Wycherley in the second row.

Van Graan said this is a huge game in the battle for knockout places and home advantage and that they need to push on from the two tough Champions Cup games against Exeter Chiefs.

“We’ve got to deliver a performance. The last two weeks took a lot out of us and the weekend before that we played Leinster, so we’ve had a big three weeks. In this game you’ve got to be at your best every weekend so we’ll make sure that we recover and go and deliver a performance on Friday evening.

“In terms of the potential for a home semi-final you’ve just got to look at the table, then yes we’ve got to go and win that game. But we’re not going to focus on the win. We’ve got to go and deliver an 80 minute performance.”

He knows Ulster now only have the URC to play for and that they will be fired-up to deliver a big performance after their heart-breaking loss to Toulouse last weekend in the Champions Cup.

“I thought Ulster were really good across the two legs. Even in the first round when Toulouse got the red card, Ulster played well and they’ve played well all season. They were in that game for massive moments watching it from home where Toulouse threw the ball in their in-goal area.

“I feel the red card was a big turning point in that game, it was around 65 minutes, and then the Dupont, you know one magic moment to score that try. So certainly can sympathise with them having been in that position last season losing it at Thomond Park.

"Dan (McFarland) specifically is an excellent coach, the way they have been playing all season, it’s tough to lose, specifically over two rounds by one point so does that make them more dangerous? I certainly believe so. They don’t lose at Kingspan very often. We’ve had some close ones up there, I’m sure Friday will be the same.”

Munster: 15. M Haley; 14. K Earls, 13. C Farrell, 12. D de Allende, 11. S Daly; 10. J Carbery, 9. C Casey; 1. J Loughman, 2. D Barron, 3. S Archer; 4. J Kleyn, 5. T Ahern; 6. J O’Donoghue (c), 7. J Hodnett, 8. A Kendellen.

Replacements: 16. S Buckley, 17. J Wycherley, 18. J Ryan, 19. J Jenkins, 20. F Wycherley, 21. C Murray, 22. B Healy, 23. C Cloete.