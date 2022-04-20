Munster confirm the signing of Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch

The 25-year-old from France is Irish-qualified through his grandmother who hails from Dublin and has made 13 appearances for Bristol Bears so far this season
Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 19/4/2022. Forwards coach and soon to be Munster head coach Graham Rowntree ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 16:48
TJ Galvin

Munster have signed Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch from Premiership side Bristol Bears.

The 25-year-old from France is Irish-qualified through his grandmother who hails from Dublin. He has made 13 appearances for Bristol so far this season. He previously lined out for PRO D2 side Rouen Normandie.

It is Munster's first signing since it was announced that Graham Rowntree is taking over as head coach from next season as Johann van Graan departs for Bath.

It is the second new centre the province have signed for next season with former All-Black Malakai Fekitoa joining from Premiership side Wasps on a two-year deal.

Springbok World Cup winning centre Damian de Allende is heading for the Munster exit door when his contract runs out in the summer.

Former Connacht coach and Bristol Director of Rugby Pat Lam said: “When Antoine joined us from the Pro D2, it’s fair to say he had a lot of room to learn and develop his game. He's worked hard and has shown real promise in his performances particularly in the second half of the season.

"Because he is Irish qualified, that's attracted the interest of the Irish Rugby Union and we are pleased he's been offered a good opportunity with Munster to chase his International dream.

"We thank Antoine for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best for the next chapter in Ireland."

<p>Aviva Stadium: Will host Munster v Toulouse</p>

Munster & Leinster Champions Cup fixtures confirmed

