Van Graan: We will paint the Aviva red

Ed Sheeran may have temporarily evicted Munster from Thomond but head coach is adamant Dublin can be a home from home
Limering up: Joey Carbery, Kevin O'Byrne and Jeremy Loughman at Munster training Tuesday. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 07:30
John Fallon

Johann van Graan said while they would love to be taking on holders Toulouse at Thomond Park in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, they are going to embrace the fixture going ahead at Aviva Stadium and that it has not created any issues internally in the camp.

Van Graan said he understands the logic behind going ahead with a concert at the Limerick venue and that the decision to stage an Ed Sheeran concert there was taken long in advance.

“We love to play at Thomond Park. Saturday evening was again an incredible European experience. Our supporters are always there. You just have to look at two weeks ago in Exeter, the way they turned up. That was magic on Saturday in Thomond Park," he said.

“However, as a club, we are all aligned. This decision was taken two years back. We had to cut some big players from Munster Rugby because of budget constraints. We have staff redundancies so this decision was taken at a time where not only ourselves but a lot of people across rugby in the world had to make big decisions in terms of their future.

“So we’re going to embrace the Aviva, we’ve played there before. In terms of our supporters, they are fantastic. The ones that can be there, will be there. The ones that can’t make it will be with us. We’ve got a fantastic support base at Munster whether in the province, in Ireland, or all across the world.

“We certainly would have loved to have played at Thomond Park. but as a club we’re going to embrace the Aviva and the occasion of Munster versus Toulouse in a European quarter-final.” 

Van Graan said they need to park Europe for the moment and work to nail down home advantage in the knockout stages of the URC, starting this Friday night in Belfast against an Ulster team three points ahead of them in the table.

Munster are fourth in the table but just four points separate them and the Bulls in eighth, so there is a lot to play for in the closing three games.

Indeed, were Munster to slip and not get a home quarter-final or semi-final, then last Saturday’s superb win over Exeter Chiefs will have been van Graan’s final game at Thomond, as well as for all the players who will be departing as their remaining scheduled home match against Cardiff will take place at Musgrave Park.

“I haven’t given that a lot of thought,” added van Graan. “It is such an intense part of the season. Like every season when you get to this bit and specifically the fact that we are going further in Europe, you have to perform in two competitions, which is tough.

“We certainly enjoyed Saturday at Thomond Park. That was one of the very best experiences in the last few years, certainly post-Covid. That’s what it felt like again, that feeling that we had pre-Covid, a full stadium, the noise level, the singing and the Munster Red Army really being there for the team. And they were excellent once again.

“In terms of the emotion of Thomond Park we will just keep taking it week by week, not thinking too much about the future, staying the moment, and what will be, will be.

“Certainly going to enjoy Friday evening at the Kingspan. That is one of the very difficult venues to go to and win, not only for Munster but for all teams across Europe and then we will take Cardiff as it comes and just take it week by week. An important game, we will have to and perform on Friday,” he added.

