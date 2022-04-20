Air miles and game miles on Cullen's mind as Leinster head south

Leo Cullen is doing his best to talk up the benefits of Leinster’s stay in South Africa this next two weeks.

A 31-man squad shorn of their top-end internationals will take on the Sharks in Durban and then the Stormers in Cape Town over the next two Saturdays while those left at home prep for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester that follows soon after.

A chance for youngsters to shine, then. For coaches to spend some quality time and connect with younger players who will hopefully go on to be pillars of the club for years to come. All of which is fine and dandy.

Ask the Leinster head coach about the possibility of returning to the country come mid-June for a possible URC final and he’s not exactly scrambling to book another flight. It’s not hard to understand why.

Rumours have it that competition chiefs have been contemplating the possibility of staging the season finale in the country in an attempt to build on the increasingly competitive input of the local franchises and to make a bigger impression on a huge commercial market.

The idea of pre-arranged hosts is not new, just the location.

Grand finals were played under the guise of the old PRO12 and PRO14 branding in specially selected venues for the five years between 2015 and 2019 with the Kingspan Stadium, Murrayfield, the Aviva Stadium (twice) and Celtic Park all playing host.

Cardiff City Stadium was meant to follow in 2020 before Covid intervened and it was switched to Dublin 4 while Leinster got to host last season’s curtain closer at the RDS as top seeds. That’s how it always used to be and how Cullen would like to see it again.

“Probably for the final you should have to earn the right (to host)," said the head coach. "That would be my opinion.” Cullen touched on the uncertainties that come with a predetermined venue. A final between Leinster and Munster, Ulster or Glasgow would not catch the imagination in Durban or Cape Town, for example. Empty seats would abound.

More pressing matters await him for now.

Leinster are ten points clear at the summit of the table as they embark on these next two assignments and Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher are both in situ and ready to go again after coming through their returns, against Connacht last Friday, without issues.

James Ryan isn’t part of that touring party but the Ireland lock has been confirmed as ‘available for selection’ again having been sidelined for over five weeks since Charlie Ewels caught him with a high tackle at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

That would suggest he is available for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester Tigers in early May. If that proves to be the case it is a huge boost for Leinster who still await a return for his second-row partner Ryan Baird.

Cullen wasn’t for sharing when asked if any of the squad - Porter and Kelleher, basically - would be returning to Dublin after the opening game against the Sharks but the primacy of that visit to Leicester is obvious despite any one-game-at-a-time mantra.

“Some guys have stayed back and the approach for them will be looking at quarter-final material and the relevant plans we have put in place for that game. There is maintenance work as well in terms of fixing up some of the bodies after a long season.

“A couple of guys are coming off the Six Nations, just your usual niggles and knocks, but nothing significant. It is what it is. The trip over here is never easy in terms of when it is and who you play and all the rest of it but we make the most of it for what it is.

“It is a brilliant opportunity for the guys that are here.” Cullen also added that the visitors are “very respectful” of the issues in the Durban area where hundreds of people have been killed and major infrastructural damage has been caused by severe flooding recently.

Temperatures in the mid-20s and long spells of sunshine will backdrop much of the week although further rain is forecast on Saturday both before and during the game at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park.