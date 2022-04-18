Jack Carty feels Connacht have turned a corner in terms of their prep

Connacht will wake up in South Africa this morning having spent a contemplative 72 hours since a chastening Champions Cup exit at the hands of Leinster.

A 56-20 hammering by their neighbours in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at Aviva Stadium on Friday evening prompted plenty of introspection from head coach Andy Friend and captain Jack Carty as they surveyed an 82-41 aggregate loss against the backdrop of an infuriating and frustratingly inconsistent campaign to date.

With a United Rugby Championship play-off place still possible but conceded by Friend as a long shot given his team is 11 points adrift of the eighth and final qualifying spot with three games to go, the Australian has demanded a strong finish to their campaign as they prepare to take on the Lions at altitude in Johannesburg on Saturday, the first of two-game trip to the Southern Hemisphere.

Friend on Friday night took ownership of his side’s inconsistency this season.

“I think if we're really honest with it, it's the way we conduct ourselves on a weekly basis,” he had said. "Sometimes we're really good in our prep and sometimes we're really good in the way we review and we challenge each other and what we do and other times we're not, and we know the on-field performance is usually a fair reflection of what's happening off field.”

Yet both Friend and Carty said they had seen signs of an uptick in that regard over the last two weeks even if back-to-back defeats by Leinster had not reflected that.

“Friendy alluded to it,” the captain said, “there has definitely been a change in the last two weeks in terms of prep and how fellas went about it.

“I think if we potentially had that for a longer sustained period of time, that would be a big thing moving forward for us.

“I suppose when Leinster get that score, we had a conversation under the sticks but it's all well and good having conversations underneath the sticks, we need to act on that.

“Look, we restarted, they kicked back to us and we turn over. We gave them too easy access and that's probably the main thing for us.

“We do something poor and then we back it up with a poor action, whereas the top teams cut it there. You never see...even the Irish national team, you never see them go bad to bad to bad.

“You might see bad to bad but they cut it there and it's always a good. Usually if you end up having three bads back-to-back, you'll end up underneath your own sticks and I think that's something we unfortunately had on too many occasions.”

Asked what had changed of late in terms of preparation, fly-half Carty pointed to the involvement at Test level of team-mates Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham alongside Bundee Aki as being influential.

Carty was also a member of Andy Farrell’s squad and he said: “I suppose when you have a couple of lads away with the international team, you have seen them really step forward in terms of Mack, Finlay and Bundee.

“They have really grabbed certain fellas in their positions. Mack or Finlay have a couple of young fellas in their position and they have taken them under their wing.

“I suppose the last two weeks have been a tough learning curve for the front-rows but I don't think they will come up against a tougher front-row opposition.

“It's about what Burkey, Adge, Denis, Heff, Murph, what they can take from that moving forward.” Friend has taken a 28-man squad to South Africa with Connacht’s second game back at sea level in Durban against the Sharks on April 30.

CONNACHT travelling squad to South Africa:

FORWARDS: J Aungier, F Bealham, P Boyle, D Buckley, J Butler, O Dowling, J Duggan, L Fifita, D Heffernan, G McGrath, J Murphy, N Murray, C Oliver, C Prendergast, G Thornbury, D Tierney-Martin.

BACKS: B Aki, C Blade, S Bolton, J Carty, T Daly, T Farrell, C Fitzgerald, M Hansen, K Marmion, T O’Halloran, J Porch, A Wootton.