Cullen plotting route down the winning stretch

Leinster are set to reveal their travelling party for a two-game trip to South Africa on Monday with Leo Cullen weighing up the pros and cons of which of his frontline stars to leave behind and focus on the province’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Leicester Tigers.

The United Rugby Championship leaders have a 10-point cushion over nearest rivals Ulster with three games to play before the end of season play-offs as they begin preparations in flood-hit Durban for this Saturday’s clash with the Sharks at Kings Park. They then transfer to Cape Town to face the Stormers seven days later before returning to Europe ahead of their visit to Welford Road.

Having secured their last-eight spot with a 56-20 second leg round of 16 victory over Connacht at Aviva Stadium last night, head coach Cullen was considering which players to excuse duty from the trip to South Africa.

“We will see on a case by case. Some guys will I think need a bit of game time over there and the big thing is the work that has gone into this,” Cullen said. “If you want to stay alive in the two competitions you need a good chunk of guys and while Caelan (Doris) and some of the (Ireland) guys were taking in camp during the Six Nations, we had some guys with their shoulders to the wheel back in base camp trying to push us up the mountain and carrying the load for all these guys.

“Huge credit goes into that group because they’ve done a fantastic job to get us into the situation that we have that bit of a lead, so it’s important to reward some of those guys with some more games as well. Those guys are itching to play now.” One huge positive for Leinster has been the return to training of James Ryan, who is working his way back from the concussion issues following a head injury in Ireland’s Six Nations win over England at Twickenham on March 12.

The lock took part in Leinster’s warm-up at Aviva Stadium last Friday before the Connacht game and Cullen said: "It was good to see James back in. He has trained the last couple of weeks so it's another positive step."

Cullen was already in the early stages of planning for the quarter-final with Leicester, even before the Tigers had completed their two-legged victory over Clermont Auvergne at Welford Road on Saturday. Cancellation of pool matches due to Covid had skewed the seedings for the knockout rounds as Ulster’s reward for four wins from four was to be seeded against reigning champions Toulouse. Leinster are now in a similar situation for the last eight, their disputed cancellation of the away game in Montpellier resulting in an adjudicated 28-0 defeat and consigning the four-time winners to a fourth place in their pool and facing top seeds and English Premiership league leaders Leicester in the East Midlands.

"It is a great challenge for us,” Cullen said. “The tournament itself, it has been a very unusual campaign with what happened at Christmas. What happens in the future, I'm not quite sure now in terms of the format of four pool games or six pool games and this last-16. It's how you manage three knock-out games in four weeks now. You go quarter-final, semi-final, break back to your domestic competition, which is a big game. We have Munster in the Aviva that week, then the final in Marseille on the 28th of May. It's tough for a team - recovery, bit of luck, how injuries come through. It's dust yourself off and get ready for the next one."