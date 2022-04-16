Duane Vermeulen has unfinished business with the Champions Cup

Duane Vermeulen regards his Ulster experience as “a last Hail Mary before I retire” and believes he is writing a memorable fitting final chapter to what has been a stellar professional rugby career.

The lure of playing once more in the European Champions Cup, after a disappointing stint at Toulon, was an obvious incentive for a move back to the northern hemisphere from South Africa.

And while he is giving the weather a decisive thumbs-down, the generosity of spirit and the togetherness of the squad he has joined has him convinced Ulster is on the cusp of silverware.

Ahead of tonight’s round of 16 Champions Cup second leg tie against defending champions Toulouse, the 2019 Springbok World Cup winner said: “you play in a competition not to compete but to win and to make memories on the journey and write your own little book”.

“This is my last chapter.

“I was in a bad spot in South Africa, my contract (with the Bulls) had ended and I was looking at something to maybe go back to Japan.

“This offer came up and I spoke to my wife and said, ‘listen let’s do this together as a family and when we go back we can say this was the last step.

“Life is about experiences and not just being stuck in one place. A lot of people love being in one place and are comfortable doing that but I love to move around.

“Everywhere I go I learn from different coaches and different cultures. You’ve got to love the journey and that played a part in my decision to come and I’m enjoying my time here.

“Ulster is renowned for a lot of South Africans to come here and if you speak to some of the guys who had been here before they loved the culture and the people and the style this team plays.

“You want to be a part of something like that so hopefully there is some great stuff for us to come.

“In this squad there is a big hunger for a trophy so hopefully we can deliver and lift that trophy.” Ulster lead by six points after last week’s 26-20 win in France.

It has been 16 years and counting since the province last won a trophy but they have been consistently competing in the knockout stages of both the league and Europe for many seasons without getting over the line.

Vermeulen might be turning 36 this summer but as a two-time Currie Cup winner and World Cup winner, he knows how to get the job done and no doubt that played a part in Ulster wanting to snare him.

His previous European experience was in France with Toulon from 2015 to 2018 but is enjoying being part of a collective.

“At Toulon we had on paper a star-studded team with a hell of a lot of internationals and it was fantastic to play with some of the guys, who individually were really good.

“But as a team we couldn’t put things together and we lost out on the small basic stuff.

“Ulster is a whole squad together. Every single player, not just starters, but all the other guys are prepping us in the way the opposing team will play so it is fantastic to see the buy-in from the guys.

“I think that is the biggest thing I notice different from a French to an Irish team.

“French teams rely on their massive forwards to give them go-forward, but things have been working out for us and hopefully we can continue on this journey.

“The maturity of the squad is massive and guys really know what they’re talking about when we go on the pitch and also off the pitch preparing for matches.

“That really shows this team is good to go places.”

And what is the common denominator on winning teams he has played on? Because Ulster fans would love to know, and bottle it.

“Probably the mentality,” he says.

“A lot of people still think rugby is a massive physical game, and when I was younger I also thought so, but the older I get the more I realise it’s more the mental game that plays a massive part.

“How you prep yourself, how the coaches prepare the players and your own thoughts about the game and how you will play.

“If you mentally prepare, the physical part is so much simpler. That’s the biggest thing from winning teams.”

Toulon have made six changes and are stilly fully loaded, including star half-back pairing Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

Given they played for 70 minutes last week with 14 players after an early red card, they will feel a six-point deficit is retrievable.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has warned that his team will have to be even better than last week to advance.

Vermeulen said: “We come down to crunch time now and it is amazing to see how the people turn up in their numbers to support this team”.

“Hopefully something is on the horizon for us.”

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, J Murphy, N Doak, L Marshall, R Lyttle.

Toulouse: T Ramos; D Delibes, T Nanai-Williams, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; R Neti, P Netil, C Faumuina; Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold; R Elstadt, A Jelonch, S Tolofua.

Replacements: G Cramont, D Ainu’u, D Aldegheri, E Meafou, T Flament, A Miquel, B Germain, L Tauzin.