'Subtle tweaks' the order of the day for Leo Cullen

Leo Cullen didn’t know how he was supposed to feel after Leinster edged out Connacht in the Sportsground seven days ago. It was a win and it wasn’t. If a draw felt like kissing your sister then this 26-21 win was just as weird and far more confusing.

Cullen’s mood will be black or white come 7.30 or so this evening. Either Leinster will have got the better of Connacht over the course of two legs and 160-plus minutes of rugby in this Heineken Champions Cup tie, or they won’t.

Unless there’s extra-time, of course.

It’s not beyond the bounds of reason that at least one of the eight Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 ties requires a longer stretch to come up with a definitive result but the odds on the weekend opener at the Aviva Stadium needing the extra distance appear remote.

Leinster were 22-point favourites for this second leg with various bookmakers yesterday. Add in the five points they already have to spare from Galway and the prospect of a tense end game in Ballsbridge would seem slim, but then it’s far from impossible.

Connacht captain Jack Carty spoke after the first leg about the confidence they took in going toe to toe with a fully loaded Leinster side. Head coach Andy Friend hailed the manner in which they stuck to their systems and opted against the usual Hail Mary plays.

The underdogs stuck to their systems, trusted in them. So it’s not just that they have a plan but the fact that there is a belief it works. If that means eschewing some fancy stuff for a few more Carty penalties or tactical kicks then so be it.

The task for Connacht here is to stay on Leinster’s coattails through the first three quarters and then re-evaluate. It may be that they need to throw caution to the wind after the hour mark but the longer they hang around the more their belief should grow.

None of which is to say that it need be safe or stultifying.

Cullen predicted a fast and furious affair ahead of the first leg and boy was he was proven right with Connacht hitting the ground running and claiming a fifth-minute John Porch try on the back of a series of line breaks. The rest of the evening didn’t disappoint either.

Leinster went on to edge the possession and dominate territory from there on in but they could have been in serious difficulty had the referee taken a less understanding view of Jamison Gibson-Park’s yellow card tackle on Kieran Marmion.

“There’s areas we need to tidy up for sure, and it’s a balance,” said Cullen. “We want to be the ones that are imposing our game whereas it looked like we were reactive at times last week to what Connacht were doing. So we have to be more productive.”

The return from injury of both Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher in time for this one will feed into that. Leinster enjoyed the upper hand in the setpiece last time and Cullen has highlighted the extra power that the two Ireland internationals can bring to bear.

They’re not bad ball players either.

The only other change on the part of the four-time champions is the introduction of Gibson-Park for Luke McGrath. Connacht’s one and only alteration is in the same department with Caolin Blade replacing Marmion at scrum-half.

We have seen from the old December back-to-back pool games that meetings between two sides can differ hugely in such a short space of time but we’ll stick the neck out here and suggest there won’t be too much out of left field.

Add in the URC game between these rivals last month and this is a third meeting in four weeks between teams with so much cross-pollination in terms of personnel and a wider familiarity based on geography and league affiliations.

“It’s subtle tweaks,” said Cullen, “because you can’t get too clever and change everything.”

Everything we have seen and heard from Leinster the last few weeks is suggestive of a side that has more in the tank. Cullen has touched on cohesion time and again lately, and of the need to reintegrate his huge Ireland contingent post-Six Nations.

They briefly demonstrated something like the ceiling of their capabilities last week with two superb James Lowe tries inside five first-half minutes. A similar burst of energy and execution could do for the contest in double quick time here.

Connacht possess their own game-breakers, not least in Mack Hansen who threatened terrible things on the Leinster defence on numerous occasions first time out, but Bundee Aki and Jack Carty have magic up their sleeves too.

The surface and surroundings only help and the only negative at this point is the 5.30pm kick-off time on Good Friday which is surely part of the reason why ticket sales were just about peaking past 30,000 yesterday afternoon.

For Leinster it’s a must-win. Connacht are happy to go along with the theory that they are in can’t lose territory. The cliché is that this can make teams that bit more dangerous but Cullen has enough to be doing without indulging in pop psychology.

“I don’t know if you’re asking me to second guess what Andy Friend and his gang are thinking. You can’t get too bogged down by what the opposition are thinking really, can you? We love this tournament, and that’s the reality.”

Chances are that fondness will only grow tonight.