Older, wiser and happier, Bealham savours life on home front

Finlay Bealham had to leave Australia for Ireland to make it in rugby so there was an understandable air of satisfaction in the Connacht tighthead’s voice when he explained that last Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup tie against Leinster had been shown on his native country’s version of Sky Sports. No dodgy streams required.

“It's travelling around the globe, lots of different eyes on the game, which is brilliant,” he said.

It is but European club rugby will only ever be a niche offering Down Under, not least when games like tomorrow’s round of 16 second leg at the Aviva Stadium kick off a couple of hours past midnight their time. More important is the impact Bealham himself has been making in his adopted city, province and nation.

If Tadhg Furlong tends to dominate the discourse when it comes to Irish tightheads then Bealham has been going about his business quietly but diligently and effectively in both shades of green. He turned 30 last October and may well be playing the best ‘footy’ of his career this season.

“I'm enjoying it the most that I have, in terms of coming in every day and having a smile on my face, having the craic with the lads and enjoying the process. I've been fortunate to get a few Ireland caps in the last 12-18 months which is obviously brilliant and a massive honour.

“I play my best rugby when I'm enjoying it. If I was stiff and nervous and in my shell I probably wouldn't play so good, but I'm a lot more confident in myself that I can really express my character in the group. If that can translate to good performances and give an edge to the boys it's brilliant.”

His Test career is at an interesting juncture. Concerns have been raised about the length of time Furlong has been left on the pitch in recent times. The Leinster prop signed off for 72 minutes against France and another 73 in the game against England in the recent Six Nations. Punishing shifts, both.

Bealham is the man next in line to Wexford’s once-in-a-generation talent, since Andrew Porter switched back to loosehead. He has 27 caps now but only four of them have been starts and those have come against Canada, the USA, Georgia and Japan over the course of six long years.

Joey Carbery may need a game or two in the No.10 jersey in New Zealand this summer but Bealham needs a similar audition on that punishing five-game tour as Andy Farrell looks to fill in some of the glaring gaps in the squad’s ranks as they plot a course for next year’s World Cup in France.

If games against the All Black and Maoris on the far side of the world rank up there among the most difficult assignments in the global game then the job of facing a stacked Leinster side in continental competition at the Aviva Stadium is about as arduous as it gets on the club scene.

Leo Cullen’s hand up front has only been strengthened for tomorrow’s encounter by the availability of Porter and Rónan Kelleher after injury but in Bealham they will face a man comfortable both in his surroundings and in himself and Andy Friend, his head coach, can take a lot of the acclaim for that.

“I was going to say I'm another year older and another year wiser, but I don't know about the wiser bit. I just really enjoy the environment that Friendy and the coaches have created and I just relish how I can be myself. One of the best bits of advice I've got is to just be yourself and relish it.

“It's what I try to do day-in and day-out and try and bring that energy to the lads and enjoy the work. I've been really fortunate to be involved with Ireland in the last 18 months, and a lot of that has come down to how I've been preparing and my attitude. I suppose I'm more of an older leader in the squad now.”