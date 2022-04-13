Munster decline to appoint a Director of Rugby

Munster look set to proceed with Graham Rowntree as their rugby lead for at least the next two seasons after the incoming head coach said he does not expect a Director of Rugby (DofR) to be appointed.

A DofR model to oversee contracting and other non-coaching details, allowing a subordinate head coach to concentrate on preparing the team during match weeks, was last employed by Munster when they parachuted Rassie Erasmus into the role in the summer of 2016 above Anthony Foley, who had already been head coach for two seasons.

It was a model that was tragically short-lived given Foley’s untimely passing in October of the same year, and when Erasmus left ahead of schedule to return to South Africa in November 2017, his replacement Johann van Graan was given the title head coach.

Contracting and all the other burdens of the DoR came under van Graan’s job description but the announcement of his decision in December to quit Munster at the end of this season saw suggestions of return of the DoR role widely discussed.

Declan Kidney was tipped to make a return to the province for the first time since 2008 after a successful and ongoing stint in the same role at London Irish.

With forwards coach Rowntree the only Munster coach to have pledged his future to the province beyond this summer following Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira’s decisions to depart alongside van Graan, assembling a new coaching ticket is one of the incoming head coach’s top priorities.

Asked yesterday whether a DofR would be part of the coaching structure for next season or the status quo would remain, Rowntree replied: “I'd say the latter, a similar looking coaching set-up.

“That's for me to finalise in the near future. I've got some plans. I've spoken to certain people. But in answer to your question, it will be a similar looking coaching ticket.” A number of up and coming Irish coaches have been repeatedly linked with roles on the new Munster coaching ticket. Former Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara, currently with the Sharks, and Racing 92 attack coach and former Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast have been among the names suggested in the media.

Former players such as Toulon’s defence coach James Coughlan, Leinster contact skills coach Denis Leamy and Jerry Flannery, Rowntree’s predecessor as Munster forwards coach and now at Harlequins, have also been linked with returns to their native province and next season’s head coach did not discount bringing in homegrown coaching talent.

"Potentially,” Rowntree said. “I'm certainly not against that. I'm not against that. Potentially without divulging anything else.” Whomever gets the nod and agrees to join Rowntree at the start of this next chapter in Munster’s history, the new man knows he will be at the forefront of both supporters’ and the media’s high expectations for the province.

“I know that but you’ve got to know when in your career that you’re ready for it and I feel at the moment I am. The experience, it’s the right fit for me, this club.

“So I know the pressure’s going to be greater but that’s for me to deal with and me to get the right people around me to help me deal with that.”