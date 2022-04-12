Jamison Gibson-Park cited for tackle on Kieran Marmion

Leinster are facing the prospect of going into Friday’s European round of 16 second leg against Connacht without Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half after Jamison Gibson-Park was cited for a tackle on Kieran Marmion in the opening tie.
Tournament organisers EPCR received a citing complaint deemed to be in contravention of Law 9.13 on the back of the incident in the 56th-minute which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson.
Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference this evening (Tuesday).
The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Maurizio Vancini (Italy). Law 9.13 states that a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously.
Under World Rugby’s sanctions it carries the following sanction entry points - low end: 2 weeks; mid-range: 6 weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend, when asked after the game in Galway about the tackle and the referee’s take on it, actually supported Dickson’s decision to limit the punishment to a yellow card.
Gibson-Park has overtaken Munster’s Conor Murray as Ireland’s starting scrum-half but he was a replacement last Friday evening in Galway and has started fewer Heineken Champions Cup games than Luke McGrath in recent years.