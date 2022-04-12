Jamison Gibson-Park cited for tackle on Kieran Marmion

Leinster are facing the prospect of going into Friday’s European round of 16 second leg against Connacht without Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half after Jamison Gibson-Park was cited for a tackle on Kieran Marmion in the opening tie.

Tournament organisers EPCR received a citing complaint deemed to be in contravention of Law 9.13 on the back of the incident in the 56th-minute which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson.