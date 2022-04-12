Jamison Gibson-Park cited for tackle on Kieran Marmion

Leinster now face the prospect of being without the scrum-half for this Friday's European round of 16 second leg against Connacht
Jamison Gibson-Park cited for tackle on Kieran Marmion

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg, The Sportsground, Galway 8/4/2022 Referee Karl Dickson shows a yellow card to Jamison-Gibson Park of Leinster. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 16:25
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster are facing the prospect of going into Friday’s European round of 16 second leg against Connacht without Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half after Jamison Gibson-Park was cited for a tackle on Kieran Marmion in the opening tie.

Tournament organisers EPCR received a citing complaint deemed to be in contravention of Law 9.13 on the back of the incident in the 56th-minute which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson.

Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference this evening (Tuesday).

The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Maurizio Vancini (Italy). Law 9.13 states that a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions it carries the following sanction entry points - low end: 2 weeks; mid-range: 6 weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend, when asked after the game in Galway about the tackle and the referee’s take on it, actually supported Dickson’s decision to limit the punishment to a yellow card.

Gibson-Park has overtaken Munster’s Conor Murray as Ireland’s starting scrum-half but he was a replacement last Friday evening in Galway and has started fewer Heineken Champions Cup games than Luke McGrath in recent years.

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 9/4/2022 Graham Rowntree appointed as new Munster head coach on a two-year deal
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Rugby bosses to consider bringing in 20-minute red card in global trial
Ulster’s Rob Baloucoune11/1/2020 Rob Baloucoune commits to Ulster until 2025
<p>Man in the middle: Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree talks to players during squad training Tuesday, hours after he'd been named as head coach for next season. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

'It's the right time...I'm ready' - Rowntree hungry to get going at Munster helm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up