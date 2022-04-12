'It's the right time...I'm ready' - Rowntree hungry to get going at Munster helm

Graham Rowntree has declared his readiness to lead Munster into a new era next season after being confirmed as head coach from July 1 but insisted that until then, Johann van Graan remains very much the boss.

The current forwards coach will replace the departing van Graan at the end of the season having signed a two-year deal to become head coach after the South African ends his five-year tenure at the province and joins Bath in the English Premiership.

The 50-year-old former Leicester and England prop, who has been an assistant coach for both of those teams as well as on three British & Irish Lions tours, has plenty to do to hit the ground running when he takes the reins in his first appointment as a head coach.

His biggest task will be to rebuild a coaching ticket that will also lose Stephen Larkham as attack coach and JP Ferreira in defence. However he believes the time is right to be taking control of a professional team from the top down.

“I'm ready,” Rowntree said on Tuesday as he faced the media for the first time following the announcement of his new role.

“I just feel I'm ready, and I know the club feels it's the right time. I learned a lot, you get to a point in your career where you're comfortable about making the step up with the experiences you've been through. That's why I threw my hat in the ring, and luckily I got it."

Having spoken of his honour to be named head coach of the two-time European champions, Rowntree added: “It's excellent. It was a thorough process. All done now, we can crack on. Not that I was distracted by any means, but it was quite consuming. Now we crack on, and crack on with Saturday's game in particular.”

Munster welcome Exeter Chiefs to Thomond Park on Saturday for the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash, with the English side holding a 13-8 lead after the first leg at Sandy Park last weekend in a tie to be decided on aggregate. Rowntree said he would continue to concentrate on his current role as forwards coach this weekend and until the end of the season, serving van Graan.

“He's the boss until the 30th of June. Nothing changes on that coaching side of things, nothing changes in that dynamic. He's the boss. I enjoy working for the man.”

The Englishman has made no secret of the connection he feels to Munster, having referenced its similarities to Leicester Tigers, the club he represented for 17 years between 1990 and 2007, winning four-in-a-row English Premiership titles and back-to-back Heineken Cup in his time at Welford Road.

“It's very much like the environment that I grew up with in Leicester. Very down to earth, humble group of people. Very passionate, a big supporter base who are mad about their rugby, enjoy the craic, say no more.”

Those attributes may well be part of his pitch to potential assistant coaches, Rowntree adding: “I'm already speaking to people, obviously. Throughout the process, I've had to have had a plan to present. We'll continue that without getting distracted.”