Donal Lenihan: Seldom will a defeat be as celebrated by Munster

Heading into a unique weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, with advancement to the quarter-finals to be decided, for the first time by the aggregate score from back to back games, I suspect that the Bee Gees classic Stayin’ Alive best summed up the challenge for all the clubs left in the tournament.

Good news then from an Irish perspective with all four provinces still in contention to advance after the opening round of games. Ulster’s dramatic win in Toulouse against the holders was the result of the round.

The vagaries of this new format meant the concession of a Romain Ntamack try in the last minute will have left a sour taste on the return flight to Belfast, despite the magnitude of their achievement, facilitated by a red card shown to Toulouse winger Juan Cruz Mallia 10 minutes into the game.

Carrying a 13 point aggregate lead into the return leg at the Kingspan would have been monumental. A six point deficit, from a Toulouse point of view, will have a far more manageable feel to it. Ulster must be raging that this round isn’t a traditional one legged affair.

Connacht and Munster start next weekend's return legs five points in arrears, the big difference being that Munster have a home tie. They return from Exeter clear in the knowledge that they are more than capable of beating the Chiefs and overtaking that points differential.

Connacht’s task, despite the magnificence of their attacking display in Galway, will be far more difficult at the Aviva Stadium against a Leinster side that will be more cohesive as they continue to reintegrate their returning internationals with the likelihood that Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher are set to return to action from their recent injuries.

How often does it happen that teams under pressure to perform are hit by a spate of injuries at their most inopportune time. That certainly appears to be the case for Munster. Attempting to put the damage of that punishing defeat to Leinster behind them, Johann van Graan’s men could have done without losing so many key performers for their trip to Devon on Saturday.

While it was anticipated that Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway would be out of contention for the mission to Sandy Park, losing their captain, Peter O Mahony, Gavin Coombes and Joey Carbery, on top of having to absorb the key lessons from the Leinster defeat made for a grim build up to this contest.

Things got even worse before kick off when Simon Zebo and reserve hooker Diarmuid Barron had to withdraw due to illness. In such challenging circumstances, for Munster to return to Limerick with just that five point margin to chase speaks volumes for the character within the group. That has never been called into question.

Munster’s last trip to England for European action was even more challenging with 34 players ruled out after their disastrous maiden URC visit to South Africa. Munster performed heroically that day even if Wasps were equally ravaged by a mix of injuries and positive Covid cases.

Quite how Munster arrived at the break in this game only ten points in arrears, given the dominance enjoyed by Exeter throughout that period, was a testament to the visiting side's resilience, defensive nous and renowned doggedness.

It came at a cost however with the concession of ten penalties in that 40 minute period alone, all bar one conceded at the breakdown. It didn't help either that Munster’s scrum was under pressure throughout this spell.

It was inevitable, with that level of continual infringement, that somebody would pay a cost. So it proved when Jack O'Sullivan, who had a fine game when introduced for Alex Kendellen after he failed a head injury assessment, was yellow carded four minutes before half time. No coincidence that Exeter’s second try arrived two minutes later.

Munster’s refusal to roll over in that second half was driven by a magnificent showing from their revamped back row where stand in captain Jack O'Donoghue and John Hodnett were outstanding. In all probability, neither would have started had O'Mahony and Coombes been fit for combat. In times of adversity like this, that is exactly what you want.

Shane Daly stepped up to the plate when called in at the last minute for Zebo and Ben Healy adequately filled the void left by Carbery. Not for the first time this season, the reserve troops performed admirably when asked to step into the breach.

Exeter will look back on this game and wonder how Munster found themselves in a position to not only close the deficit and survive periods of the game when it looked as if they were going to be overrun to arrive at a point in the final quarter when they might have stolen the contest.

That opportunity emerged when the hosts lost winger Olly Woodburn and prop Patrick Schickerling to yellow cards within two minutes of each other and opened the door for Daly to narrow the gap with a great finish in the corner.

Chances were presenting themselves for Munster to exploit the space left by the sin binned duo but Munster’s lack of a clinical attacking edge was once again in evidence in that window of opportunity, a 13 phase sequence of one out runners ending when Damien De Allende was held up in the tackle.

Having left that additional try scoring opportunity behind them, it was back to all hands on deck for a monstrous defensive shift once the Chiefs were restored to 14 for the final ten minutes. Recognising their need for a bigger points buffer for the return leg, they went for the jugular but were repelled by an inspirational defensive stand from the men in red.

Somehow Keith Earls, with a helping hand from Chris Farrell, managed to save what looked like a certain try at the death with a sublime cover tackle which dislodged the ball from Woodburn’s grasp in the act of touching down. A score at that point would have changed the entire complexion of the return fixture next weekend.

Thomas Ahern and Josh Wycherley were also exposed to the white heat of Champions Cup rugby for the final 17 minutes of fraught action. Both made a positive contribution, with Ahern pilfering a crucial Exeter lineout in the Munster twenty two immediately after the Woodburn reprieve.

As it stands, Munster have it all to play for, especially with the possibility that some of the ill and injured absentees may be ready for a return to arms next weekend. Munster have experienced first hand that Exeter are nowhere near as clinical as the squad that delivered a domestic and European double only two seasons ago.

The change in the law that allows only one latcher to attach to the ball carrier prior to the tackle has removed their most potent weapon. That was clearly in evidence with a poor return from their multiple efforts to maul their way over the try line from their ample time in the Munster’s twenty two when the visitors were scrambling to survive.

Yet survive they did which tees up the return leg tantalizingly. Hopefully a full house will be there to greet the players and propel them to greater things with an attractive afternoon kick off set to rekindle the great days against visiting English opposition in a sizzling Thomond Park.