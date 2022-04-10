French flair seals Cork Con's AIL semi-final spot

Matisse Lamarque d'Arrouzat emerged as the unlikely hero as Cork Constitution clinched an Energia All-Ireland League semi-final place with a 21-17 win over Lansdowne.

The Frenchman's first league try for the club, with five minutes remaining in Saturday's Temple Hill thriller, saw Cork Con dramatically hold onto fourth spot in Division 1A, setting up a trip to table toppers Clontarf in a fortnight

Needing a final round victory to hold off Dublin University's charge, former Con captain Niall Kenneally raided in from the right wing for a 13th-minute opener.

However, third-placed Lansdowne hit back with a quick-fire double through wingers James Reynolds and Stephen Madigan. Then, a brilliant attack, sparked by centre Andy Marks, right on half-time saw full-back Eamonn Mills go over.

Charlie Tector's conversion made it 17-7, but Munster's Sean French broke the line to second lock Cian Barry over in the 44th and Con coped well with Max Abbott's subsequent sin-binning.

Despite the hosts failing to convert a couple of set piece opportunities, Larmaque d'Arrouzat collected fellow replacement Duncan Williams' offload and powered in under two defenders for the decisive score.

Lansdowne will be away in their semi-final to Terenure College who cemented second place with a 50-14 triumph at UCC. Craig Adams' hat-trick of tries took his season's haul to 14.

Clontarf wrapped up the regular season with their 17th win, overcoming UCD 35-17. 'Tarf's prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan sits proudly at the top of the try-scoring charts with 17, following another brace at Belfield.

Dublin University, who missed out on the play-offs by a single league point, defeated Garryowen 34-12. Winger Ronan Quinn scored twice and set up Max O'Reilly's closing try.

Ulster Academy back Conor Rankin fired over four well-struck penalties in Ballynahinch's 17-10 victory over Young Munster. 'Hinch will face UCC in a two-legged relegation play-off.

Centre Gary Kavanagh ran in a hat-trick as Naas booked the last promotion play-off spot in Division 1B with a 53-7 win over Old Belvedere. They will be away to Old Wesley on April 23.

Shannon, who hammered a much-changed Wesley 61-12, will also be on their travels to Highfield. Replacement John McLoughlin's 67th-minute try saw Highfield overcome St. Mary's College 28-24 to confirm their second place finish.

Whoever loses the Division 2C relegation shootout between City of Derry and Clonmel will be replaced by Instonians who won a thrilling Round Robin Qualifying final against Bective Rangers at Dundalk RFC.

Replacement Andrew Keane's well-worked try – his second of the game – in the left corner gave Instonians enough of a cushion in an eventual 25-21 win. Captain Alan Whitten led a dominant Inst scrum.