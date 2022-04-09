O'Gara's La Rochelle hammer Bordeaux in away leg

Five tries lit up a lively last-16 first leg at Stade Chaban-Delmas that saw La Rochelle pull away in the third quarter.
O'Gara's La Rochelle hammer Bordeaux in away leg

La Rochelle's South African wing Raymond Rhule (L) scores a try during the European Rugby Champions Cup match agaiinst Bordeaux-Belges at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, (Photo by Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 17:09
Robert Fry

An all-Top 14 clash in the Heineken Champions Cup defied domestic form as Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle prevailed 31-13 at Bordeaux.

Five tries lit up a lively last-16 first leg at Stade Chaban-Delmas that saw La Rochelle pull away in the third quarter.

Raymond Rhule and Jonathan Danty touched down for the visitors, who were also awarded a penalty try, while Ihaia West slotted four penalties.

Cameron Woki and Federico Mori crossed for Bordeaux, who sit a place higher than their opponents in the French league.

Head coach O'Gara was not present on the sidelines for the victory as he serves a two-week suspension for "indiscipline, in particular for challenging the decisions of match officials", incurred against Racing 92.

The result puts La Rochelle in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the second leg to be played at the Stade Marcel Deflandre next Saturday.

Meanwhile  Bristol took their first step towards the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals after Semi Radradra's late try earned them a narrow 10-9 comeback victory over Sale in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Fiji flyer's introduction from the bench sparked his side into life after a poor first half - where neither side dominated - and his superb bust through midfield to score proved decisive.

Callum Sheedy scored a penalty and conversion from the tee, while Rob Du Preez scored all of the Sharks' points with three penalties.

More in this section

Connacht v Leinster - Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg Connacht v Leinster: Big match talking points
Newport v Munster - Heineken Cup Pool 4 Round 5 Frankie Sheahan: Gaillimh set the bar for the dressing room speech
Craig Casey and Shane Daly are dejected after the game 2/4/2022 Munster’s magic has dried up and the sparkle may be gone forever
<p> Simon Zebo: Misses out.</p>

Munster update: Simon Zebo out of Champions Cup clash at Exeter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up