O'Gara's La Rochelle hammer Bordeaux in away leg

An all-Top 14 clash in the Heineken Champions Cup defied domestic form as Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle prevailed 31-13 at Bordeaux.

Five tries lit up a lively last-16 first leg at Stade Chaban-Delmas that saw La Rochelle pull away in the third quarter.

Raymond Rhule and Jonathan Danty touched down for the visitors, who were also awarded a penalty try, while Ihaia West slotted four penalties.

Cameron Woki and Federico Mori crossed for Bordeaux, who sit a place higher than their opponents in the French league.

Head coach O'Gara was not present on the sidelines for the victory as he serves a two-week suspension for "indiscipline, in particular for challenging the decisions of match officials", incurred against Racing 92.

The result puts La Rochelle in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the second leg to be played at the Stade Marcel Deflandre next Saturday.

Meanwhile Bristol took their first step towards the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals after Semi Radradra's late try earned them a narrow 10-9 comeback victory over Sale in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Fiji flyer's introduction from the bench sparked his side into life after a poor first half - where neither side dominated - and his superb bust through midfield to score proved decisive.

Callum Sheedy scored a penalty and conversion from the tee, while Rob Du Preez scored all of the Sharks' points with three penalties.