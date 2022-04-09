Connacht v Leinster: Big match talking points

KNOCKING HEADS

Should Jamison Gibson-Park have seen red for his high tackle on Kieran Marmion? Certainly the Connacht fans who saw their centre Tom Daly sent off after two minutes for a high hit on Ciaran Frawley in the league game two weeks ago had no doubt the Irish scrum-half should have gone.

There was no mitigation for Daly but the match officials led by referee Karl Dickson ruled that Gibson-Park ‘accepted’ the challenge rather than having momentum going into it. Marmion’s smashed bloody nose would probably beg to differ.

The height of Gibson-Park’s challenge meant he was on thin ice. Connacht scored seven points when it was 14 against 15 (Leinster won 45-8 when it was that way for 78 minutes two weeks ago in the URC) but Leo Cullen’s men won the remainder of the tie 3-0 when they were back to the full compliment.

We will never know what might have transpired had Gibson-Park got red but you could understand why Andy Friend and Connacht might be aggrieved.

DOUBLE JEOPARDY

The two-legged contests might be a new concept in the Champions Cup but Connacht, actually, are old hands at this format.

Their many years in the Challenge Cup — they have played more games in it than any team Europe — have seen them in serval formats and for three seasons at the turn of the century all of the games in the initial rounds were over two.

Only current team manager Tim Allnutt and strength and conditioning coach Johnny O’Connor remains from those games almost two decades ago but their entertainment value is again obvious.

The key for all underdogs is to keep the tie alive going into the second leg and Connacht certainly achieved that last night.

MACK THE KNIFE

Mack Hansen’s midweek assertion that Leinster would be 'sh*tting' themselves coming to Galway given that they were the red hot favourites must have crossed the minds of some of their fans as Connacht came at them in surges in a second-half which they won 10-8.

Hansen has returned to Connacht after his Six Nations’ exploits and settled right back in, the magic which saw him capped in his rookie season here all so apparent as he jinked and ran at Leinster, full of a bag of tricks. This was only his eleventh game for Connacht — he has played four for Ireland — and it seems like he has been around for years.

Bundee Aki also delivered in style for Connacht and when a side has only a handful of internationals, it’s vital that they produce the goods.

Aki’s body language at the end when he addressed the players in the circle suggested he reckons they have the ability to rattle them in the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

LOWE CLASS

The class of James Lowe and the value he brings to Leinster was all too apparent and he was a constant threat throughout. Leinster don’t make many signings, the best school/academy system in Europe ensures they don’t have to go to market that often, but this contest also showed how valuable a purchase Michael Ala’alotoa has been. He slotted in for Tadhg Furlong for the final quarter and again delivered a rock solid display. No small achievement when you are replacing one of the best tightheads in the world but the Samoan has done it consistently now.

ROBBIE’S RETURN

Hard to believe but this was Robbie Henshaw’s first game back at the Sportsground since he played such an integral part in guiding Connacht to the 2016 Pro12 final victory over Leinster.

He was due to play for Leinster at the Sportsground a few years ago but picked up an injury was not risked and it was no surprise that he received a huge welcome from the Connacht fans who undoubtedly hope he may return home at some stage yet in the future.

But it will not be lost on the locals that a lad who grew in Ballina in Mayo ended up being the man of the match but Caelan Doris has come through the school and academy system in Leinster and was the outstanding figure as they fashioned a five-point victory heading to the Aviva Stadium next Friday.