Nobody on the canvas after ding-dong Sportsground battle

Heineken Champions Cup: Connacht 21 Leinster 26

First blood to Leinster, then, but there was no knockout punch landed in Galway last night with Connacht doing more than enough to keep this two-legged round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie alive for another week.

Leinster will still be expected to complete the job in the Aviva Stadium in six days’ time and book their place in the last eight, but Andy Friend’s men showed enough of themselves to make that trip across country with hope in their hearts.

This was a curious one with both sides showing glimpses of their best but it never quite found the highest notes thanks to a succession of lengthy stoppages. For all that, it was an entertaining contest in front of a sellout crowd of 8,129.

First rule when on the road in Europe is don’t help the other lot feel any more at home. Leinster didn’t manage that, the four-time champions finding themselves swamped by a Connacht side that sprang from the traps as fast as any greyhound this stadium has seen.

Both coaches gave their thoughts on the respective merits of emotion and execution in the build-up and the hosts came up with the perfect balance of both those pillars as they conjured up pop passes, slip passes and wraparound passes to beat the band.

For five minutes they pushed and prodded and poked and Leinster hadn’t enough fingers to stick in the dyke. It seemed only inevitable when John Porch was fed through a gap by some clever Bundee Aki and Jack Carty work with five minutes played.

Carty missed the conversion and then Connacht let more of that momentum dissipate with a botched claim at the restart, a poor exit from their 22 and a Carty clearing kick that didn’t make nearly enough ground.

It still took Leinster time to find their gear.

Their first visit to the Connacht 22 was stymied by an Aki jackal. The Ireland centre was already having one of those games where his print seemed to be on every page but he couldn’t stop Leinster slowly but surely turning the screw.

Possession and territory began to load in their favour as they marauded from left to right or right to left and they were perfectly happy to kick some grubbers in behind the D-line if and when the occasion allowed.

The dam finally burst midway through the half. Twice. James Lowe was the man to twist the dagger both times but it was two breaks from full-back Hugo Keenan that unsheathed the scabbard. The ease with which he broke through the second time was galling.

Johnny Sexton, who had opened their account with a 19th-minute penalty, could only convert one of the two conversions. That left the favourites 15-5 in front but two Carty kicks to one from his opposite number left it 18-11 at the break.

It wasn’t a bad place for Connacht to be given the swing in fortunes after that electric opening. Leinster’s defensive line had gelled impressively and the home side’s most obvious danger for a long time was coming from Mack Hansen’s individual brilliance.

The restart had clear undertones of the game’s opening with Connacht exploding out of the box like a firecracker but this time settling for another Carty penalty to bring the deficit back to four points. What followed was familiar too.

Restarts had been an issue all evening for Connacht and, when Jimmy O’Brien blocked Tom Farrell’s clearing kick from the next one, a posse bundled Carty over the try line. That set in motion a siege of the goalline that ended in predictable fashion.

Lowe had a hat-trick denied for a knock-on in one maul during all this but Connacht were creaking at successive scrums and coughing up a stream of penalties and Keenan all but strolled over off the back of a third setpiece.

The difference this time that there was no quick one-two from Leinster.

The next blow they struck was an inadvertent and costly one, Jamison Gibson-Park catching Kieran Marmion in the head area with a poorly-executed tackle and earning himself ten minutes in the bin not long after having come on. The Leinster scrum-half was lucky not to see red.

Not long after that and Leva Fifita was ground hogging over for a converted try from a lineout. That left Leinster clinging on to a two-point lead and a man down but Ross Byrne tagged on another three points before the end.

Five points in it, 80 minutes to play.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: C Fitzgerald for O’Halloran (HT); O Dowling for Thornbury (53); T Tuimauga for Burke (57); C Blade for Marmion and A Papali’i for Butler and D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (all 61). J Aungier for Bealham (70); S Arnold for Farrell (77).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Murphy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: E Byrne for Healy and J Gibson-Park for McGrath (both 51); J Tracy for Sheehan and M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (both 63); R Byrne for Sexton (66); D Toner for Murphy (71); C Frawley for Henshaw (74); M Deegan for Doris (77).

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).