Another backs to the wall European test for Munster

Was there ever an important European away day when Munster’s backs weren’t against the wall? The memory does funny things when it comes to the Red Army and the Heineken Cup.

But though there were undoubtedly straightforward and successful visits overseas, today’s trip to Sandy Park in Exeter will definitely not constitute one of those if Johann van Graan’s side are to take a significant step towards the quarter-finals.

Fresh additions to the international contingent on the treatment table, a serious setback for one of that number already facing the weekend off and last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship defeat at home to derby rivals Leinster have all made this already challenging opening leg of their Champions Cup Round of 16 encounter a more precipitous mountain to climb.

Senior coach Stephen Larkham had already forewarned of the heavyweight opposition Munster would come up against in the form of Rob Baxter’s Chiefs and that was before news emerged that captain Peter O’Mahony and fly-half Joey Carbery had joined Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes, and Dave Kilcoyne in being unavailable for Sandy Park.

Nor that the news of Coombes’s ankle injury sustained in the first half of that 34-19 Thomond Park loss to Leinster would require surgery that will keep the young No.8 out until next month.

That news all broke yesterday as van Graan revealed a team showing eight changes from the stinging defeat to a less than full-strength Leinster side, whose brilliant performance was good enough to outscore Munster by four tries to one.

Exeter have the potential to inflict the same kind of damage if their fightback from a 22-7 deficit against English Premiership rivals Bath last week to win 44-22 is any guide, as Munster’s senior coach highlighted.

“They’ve got threats, they’ve got international players, they’ve got world-class players in that backline,” Larkham said. “They’ve got the ability to hold the ball. They’re actually very good at utilising the backs in general, not just the outside backs, but the balance in general.

“They’ve got a very set way that they play in attack, generally, with their forwards carrying and then they try and get their backs involved in that next phase off the sideline. They’re getting a lot of touches in the game and they’re a very dangerous outfit.

“And,” he added, “over the last month, they’ve found their game again. You’re talking about Europe a couple of years ago, I think they’re back to that form. We’ve analysed what we think is going to work against them, but they are a dangerous side.”

Munster, though, have been here before, literally and metaphorically, and this is a new ballgame with the Round of 16 being decided by the aggregate score from both home and away legs, meaning a repeat of their only previous competitive visit to Sandy Park, a 10-10 draw in October 2018, would do them very nicely with a second leg to come at Thomond Park in seven days.

Add another dose of that adversity in the form of Carbery and O’Mahony’s absences in addition to the other missing Ireland internationals and we are also into the same sort of territory that the province faced when having to go to Wasps last December.

Back then it was the internationals who were available while the bulk of the senior squad was stranded in quarantine after a Covid outbreak on tour in South Africa.

They had to augment the team with academy players and even less experienced rookies from National and Provincial Training Squads but somehow, against the odds and with a little Wasps misfortune in the shape of their own Covid problems and an early sending off, engineered one of those famous against the odds European upsets.

Certainly the headline injuries have overshadowed some of the other changes to the starting line-up which should be welcomed.

The return of the in-form Jack O’Donoghue to captain the side in O’Mahony’s absence, the emerging talent of blindside flanker powerhouse John Hodnett in place of the departing Chris Cloete and a first European start for the impressive Alex Kendellen at No.8 are all hugely positive and encouraging selections.

As are the returns to fitness for the back three of Mike Haley, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo. So too a start for Ben Healy at fly-half, having shown his class off the bench against Leinster last weekend, to partner Conor Murray in the half-backs.

Larkham certainly likes what he is seeing, even if some of the personnel have since been marked absent.

“There is good energy in the team, the training has been through the roof. The last week leading into Leinster, we probably had our best session for a number of months in terms of intensity and we’ve backed it up this week,” the Australian said.

“It’s fresh, it’s enjoyable in the camp at the moment and we don’t feel like it’s a long campaign at the moment.”

EXETER CHIEFS: S Hogg; O Woodburn, H Slade, I Whitten, T O’Flaherty; J Simmonds, S Maunder; A Hepburn, J Yeandle – captain, H Williams; J Gray, S Skinner; D Ewers, J Vermuelen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J Innard, B Moon, P Schickerling, J Kirsten, R Capstick, J Maunder, H Skinner, J Hodge.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo; B Healy, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, R Scannell, J O’Sullivan.

Referee: P Brousset (France).