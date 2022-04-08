Ulster boosted by Baloucoune for Toulouse test

Meanwhile Ben Moxham makes his first European start on the left wing.
Robert Baloucoune will start for Ulster in the Champions Cup clash away to Toulouse on Saturday afternoon

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 12:35
Orla Bannon

Robert Baloucoune starts for Ulster in tomorrow’s European clash away to Toulouse.

The winger missed the back-to-back defeats in South Africa to the Stormers and the Bulls but returns to the team for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions Cup tie.

He replaces Ethan McIlroy, who misses out with concussion sustained last week against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Baloucoune joins Mikey Lowry and James Hume, who both impressed in cameo roles in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, in an exciting backline.

Ben Moxham makes his first European start on the left wing. Despite Nathan Doak’s brilliant breakthrough season, the experienced John Cooney is preferred at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns.

Iain Henderson captains the team from the second row with serious bulk in the back-row including Springbok World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

ULSTER (v Toulouse): M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen 

 Replacements: B Roberts, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, J Murphy, N Doak, L Marshall, R Lyttle

