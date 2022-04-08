O’Mahony and Carbery ruled out of Munster's clash with Exeter

Munster have been rocked by further injuries ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup first-leg tie at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday with captain Peter O’Mahony and fly-half Joey Carbery both ruled out of the Round of 16 tie and Gavin Coombes sidelined until May.

Johann van Graan’s side, already set to face the 2020 European champions without injured international quartet Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Coombes, and Dave Kilcoyne, on Friday revealed the loss of O’Mahony to a hamstring complaint and Carbery to a “low-grade leg/knee injury”, which the playmaker presented with following last Saturday’s home URC loss to Leinster.

Munster are optimistic Carbery will return to training ahead of the second leg of the aggregate knockout tie with Exeter back at Thomond Park seven days later while they said O’Mahony will be assessed on Monday.

The news on Coombes is even more concerning as Munster head into a tough run of games in both the league and Europe. The No.8 limped out of the Leinster defeat after 25 minutes having been cleaned out a ruck from the side and Munster were waiting on the results of scans on the ankle injury before outlining a recovery programme.

It emerged on Friday that Coombes has undergone surgery on the ankle and has been ruled out until May.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain Munster in Europe for the first time in O’Mahony’s absence and will replace the skipper at blindside flanker, one of eight changes made by head coach van Graan following the 34-19 Leinster loss.

Academy back-rower Alex Kendellen starts in Europe for the first time at No.8 having replaced Coombes off the bench a week ago while Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn all return to the starting XV following recent injuries and Ben Healy starts at fly-half as Carbery’s replacement.

John Hodnett’s selection at openside flanker completes a new-look back row alongside O’Donoghue and Kendellen. Haley, Earls and Zebo start in the back three with Healy partnering Conor Murray in the half-backs while the centre partnership of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell is unchanged.

Kleyn returns to the second row to join Fineen Wycherley behind an unchanged front row of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer.

Lock Thomas Ahern, another to impress off the bench last week, is in line to make his Champions Cup debut off the bench.

Meanwhile Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has injury issues of his own with England quartet of Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Devoto, Jonny Hill and Jack Nowell all ruled out but the Devon side lining out at Sandy Park will welcome back tighthead prop Harry Williams and England duo Sam Simmonds at No.8 and Henry Slade, the sole change to the back division at outside centre, following their post-Six Nations break.

EXETER CHIEFS: S Hogg; O Woodburn, H Slade, I Whitten, T O’Flaherty; J Simmonds, S Maunder; A Hepburn, J Yeandle – captain, H Williams; J Gray, S Skinner; D Ewers, J Vermuelen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J Innard, B Moon, P Schickerling, J Kirsten, R Capstick, J Maunder, H Skinner, J Hodge.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo; B Healy, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, R Scannell, J O’Sullivan.

Referee: P Brousset (France)