Seán O'Brien to retire at season's end

One of the great Irish rugby careers will come to a close at the end of the season with Sean O’Brien’s announcement on Friday morning that he will be hanging up the boots come the end of term.

Now with London Irish, the Tullow Tank made his name with Leinster and Ireland and he embellished his claim to greatness with key roles on the 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions tours.

Injuries derailed his career at various times but he always found a way to get back on track. His 56 Ireland caps and 156 appearances for Leinster don’t add up to the numbers his talent deserved but he made up for any shortage in quantity with an abundance of quality.

O’Brien at his best was a world-class back row. A player for the ages.

"After much deliberation and consultation with my family and friends, I can confirm that I have decided to retire from playing professional rugby at the end of the season,” he said on Twitter.

"I’ve had an incredible career and am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British and Irish Lions.”

O’Brien thanked Colin McEntee for his ‘big brother’ approach when he first joined the Leinster academy as a raw recruit up from the sticks, as well as his friends, his family and a number of people who set him on the right path in his earliest days.

"I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career. At an international level, I feel privileged to have won 56 caps for Ireland.

"I gave everything I could possibly give, and I will always look back with great pride at every time I pulled on the Irish jersey to represent my country, my county, my friends and family.

"I feel very fortunate to have had the career I've had but none of it would have been possible without the support of so many people.” He was part of Leinster’s PRO12 winning squads in 2008, 2013 and 2014 as well as the Guinness PRO14 wins in 2018 and 2019. Added to that are four Heineken Champions Cup medals and a Challenge Cup medal in 2013.

The high point in blue? Probably in 2011 when he was named European Player of the Year.

"Seán will be remembered as one of the very special Leinster players, particularly his performances in helping Leinster win the Heineken Cup in 2011 and 2012,” said his former teammate and current Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“He was a fearless competitor and he gave incredible confidence to those around him. Seán also made a huge impact at grassroots level where he has done so much great work in helping grow the game and inspiring so many young players to believe that anything was possible.

O'Brien made his Ireland debut in the RDS Arena in November 2009 against Fiji. He was a member of the Ireland 2015 Six Nations-winning squad and played in the 2011 and the 2015 Rugby World Cups.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season before the time comes to hang up my boots, and I am fully focused on giving my all in the London Irish jersey until then,” said O’Brien. “I’m going to soak up every minute I get on the pitch and look forward to helping the team wherever I can. I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be. I am currently taking my time to consider a number of options and will make an announcement with regards to the next stage of my career very soon."