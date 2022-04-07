Leinster clash just another step on Connacht's journey

Connacht have waited decades to play a game of knockout rugby in the European Cup but the province’s president has signalled that it is just the latest chapter as the club moves on to bigger and better things.
Ann Heneghan, who became the first woman to hold a presidential office at the provincial level in Irish rugby, remarks in her programme notes for tomorrow night’s home tie against Leinster that it is ten years since Connacht played their first ever home game in the Heineken Champions Cup.
That was a 36-10 loss to reigning champions Toulouse and now here they are in the knockout stages at the seventh attempt.
“These two legs against Leinster are another step in the journey and the progress Connacht Rugby continues to make on and off the field,” she writes.
“The impending redevelopment of the Sportsground with a new state-of-the-art stadium and high-performance centre will transform the club, give us the platform to succeed in the years ahead and inspire the next generation of rugby stars.”
Heneghan also pointed out that signs of vibrancy are evident elsewhere, in the number of schools cup finals that have been played at the Galway venue in recent times, and in the presence of female players in Ireland’s green jersey of late.
Five of the senior women’s squad in the opening two rounds of the TikTok Six Nations came through the Connacht pathway and another quintet of players from the province are on the national U18s squad named for the upcoming inaugural Six Nations festival in Edinburgh.
“These are significant achievements in the club’s ongoing efforts to grow the women’s game – something which is particularly close to my heart.”