Leinster clash just another step on Connacht's journey

Connacht have waited decades to play a game of knockout rugby in the European Cup but the province’s president has signalled that it is just the latest chapter as the club moves on to bigger and better things.

Ann Heneghan, who became the first woman to hold a presidential office at the provincial level in Irish rugby, remarks in her programme notes for tomorrow night’s home tie against Leinster that it is ten years since Connacht played their first ever home game in the Heineken Champions Cup.