Leinster boosted by Sexton return for Connacht clash

Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster starting line-up for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 first leg encounter against Connacht at the Sportsgrounds.

The Ireland captain hasn’t played for the province since the Six Nations, sitting out the URC defeat of Connacht at the same venue two weeks ago and then the convincing defeat of Munster in Limerick that followed.

The out-half is one of seven changes to the side with Luke McGrath replacing Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half and Leo Cullen seeing fit to go with an entire front row and a new second row to boot.

In come Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong. However, neither Andrew Porter nor Ronan Kelleher have made it back from injuries in time despite having stepped up their training loads this week.

Ross Molony and Josh Murphy will be the starting locks in the ongoing absence of both James Ryan and Ryan Baird while the back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan has been retained en masse.

Connacht have been bolstered as well.

In comes Bundee Aki for his first provincial game since the Six Nations. Club captain Jarrad Butler returns having missed the win away to Benetton last week while Gavin Thornbury gets a first start in 11 months after a good cameo on his return from injury in Italy.

Andy Friend has named a strong and capable XV for this one with Jack Carty partnering Kieran Marmion at half-back and a sprinkling of others with international rugby to their name in other corners of the teamsheet.

"There’s a huge sense of excitement among all the players and management for tomorrow night,” Friend said. “These are the type of games you want to be involved in, and with a capacity crowd behind us it’s going to be a great occasion and one we firmly believe we can win.

“We have over 45 players training between our pros and integrated academy players so that’s a great place to be at this stage of the season, and it’s given the coaches some headaches for our squad selection as well."

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, T Tuimauga, J Aungier, O Dowling, A Papali’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Murphy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracey, E Byrne, M Ala’alatoa, D Toner, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, C Frawley.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).