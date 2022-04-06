Baxter targets battle of the breakdown for Munster visit

Rob Baxter has identified Munster’s focus on the breakdown as a potential weakness and has warned the Irish province his Exeter Chiefs side won’t die wondering.

Munster face Exeter at Sandy Park this Saturday in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash. The breakdown is a facet of the game which Munster pride themselves on, and Johann van Graan’s side have forged a reputation as one of the most physical sides in European rugby. Munster thrashed Exeter’s Premiership rivals Wasps twice in the pool stages, with the English club unable to match their relentless physicality and technical excellence at the breakdown.

But Exeter director of rugby Baxter is confident his side can gain the upper hand in this area.

“Munster certainly challenge you at the majority of breakdowns without a doubt,” said Baxter. “I know it sounds a bit strange, but sometimes that can actually be good for your preparation because you shouldn’t get caught out.

“If you know there’s going to be a challenge at every breakdown you should be laser focused on it.

"Sometimes that can actually work in your favour.

“There will be certain teams who can challenge certain breakdowns, there will be some teams who catch you by surprise where you’ve won a few, and the second you are a little bit slow they go after it.

“So, it will be a challenge, but it should be one which we can deal with. It can also challenge their defence because if you are successful for two or three rucks which are hardly contested with numbers you can create space.

“It can also create opportunities for us as well. It’s a little bit about having responsibility when the ball is near you. "Regardless of what pattern of play you are in, if things spot or change a little bit it’s not always about what you think is going to happen, it’s about what is happening right in front of you.

“It’s just reacting to where the ball has hit the ground. If you are sharp enough the contest doesn’t even happen.”

Exeter’s meteoric rise from English rugby’s second tier to the summit of European rugby in a relatively short space of time has been well documented. The Chiefs were crowned European champions in 2021 after beating a star-studded Racing 92 side in the final but got beaten by Leinster at home in last season’s quarter-finals.

While they remain a force to be reckoned with Exeter have not lived up to previous heights this season, and currently trail Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers by 18 points.

But Baxter views the Champions Cup as a means of getting their season back on track, and wants the likes of Sam Simmonds, Henry Slade, Johnny Hill, and Johnny Gray to taste European success for the second time.

“My biggest concern over the end of last season and probably a little bit of this season is that I don't want the players walking away and maybe in 10 years’ time they look back and think 'we could have had a couple of golden years following that double, and we didn't really maximise the opportunities we had as a group',” said Baxter.

“That's the one thing I am continually trying to fight against. I don't want them to miss these opportunities to be the kind of team they can be because I do know there is a lot more in us.

"What you tend to find with the Irish provinces, especially the top two, is they tend to be able to maintain a level of pressure and physical intensity across the spectrum of the game, and that's often the biggest challenge with them.

“There is an element to each area of the game, and that can create that wearing down process and capitalising on your mistakes. We would like to think we are pretty good that way as well.”

The last 16 of this seasons Champions Cup takes on a different dynamic with every tie played over two legs, and the side with the highest aggregate score will advance into the quarter-finals.

Given Munster’s formidable record at Thomond Park Baxter admits his side cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

“I think both teams like to play with as much intensity, and as much pressure challenge as they can over the 80 minutes,” he said. “We are both pretty structured in certain areas of the field.

“We both probably rely on an element of breaking the door down to create the space for the development in play. To be fair our games against Munster, especially in recent years, have always been pretty tight, and very good challenges in both ways. There are elements where we cancel each other out a little bit, and there’s elements where one of us can get the upper hand. Every point and every minute is going to be very important. Any team that feels like they are getting the job done becomes in danger. The format is interesting. No matter what happens in this first leg, unless it goes terribly wrong, nobody is going to be out of the competition. Champions Cup games at this level are traditionally fairly tight, so it is going to create some amazing spectacles in the following week.”