Ulster target a first leg win in Toulouse 

Assistant coach Dan Soper insists Ulster are a better team now compared to when they lost to Toulouse last season.

Ulster travel to the French giants for the first leg of the new two-legged round of 16 Champions Cup tie on Saturday before welcoming Toulouse to Belfast next weekend.

Toulouse won 29-22 at Kingspan Stadium in December 2020, a win which included a brace of tries from Cheslin Kolbe.

But Ulster have pulled off some impressive away wins this season – with a first win at the RDS over Leinster since 2013 and a first away win at Clermont probably the game they will be drawing most on this week.

“We feel we are much further on as a team,” claimed Soper.

“We are always making strides and trying to get better.

“We have been able to go to Clermont this year and win so we will draw on those experiences we have had this season which add layers to who we are as a team.”

And what of the two-legged dynamic?

“We are very much looking at game one and focused on trying to win game one,” insisted Soper.

“That is our only focus.

“We are not looking at it like a Champions League-football type of thing.

“We are firmly focused on this game and going to Toulouse trying to win.

“We haven’t really discussed at all that it’s a two-legged tie, it’s about going to try and win the game.”

Ulster, who will be without Ethan McIlroy who suffered concussion in the defeat by the Bulls last week, are coming off the back of two losses in South Africa. The loss to the Stormers two weeks ago was controversial with a late Ulster try disallowed but the time together was good for morale, even if it has made logistics difficult between flying from South Africa, to Ireland and then on to France in the space of six days.

“We had a few extra layers on today,” smiled Soper, on the return to the Irish weather.

“We had a great two weeks. It was a great opportunity for the guys to spend a lot of time together and given the nature of how the world has been, the guys haven’t had a lot of time away, so that was a real positive.

“Certainly the logistics this week make it a tight turnaround for us but we are away to one of the European giants so it’s not a difficult one to arrive at training with a bounce in your steps. The guys are looking forward to it.”