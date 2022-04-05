Ireland management insist door not closed on Cliodhna Moloney 

IRELAND assistant coach Rob Sweeney says the international door has not been closed on Cliodhna Moloney.

Her absence from the current Six Nations squad has raised eyebrows, even though the Irish head coach Greg McWilliams has stressed that her omission from his new-look squad was based on form and nothing to do with her outspoken criticism of the IRFU’s former Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy last Autumn.

Former Irish internationals Jenny Murphy and Fiona Hayes are among those who have publicly questioned why she is not involved at the moment.

Questions were asked again today, at an official press conference, about why a player of Moloney’s experience, especially a specialist hooker, is not being included in a pack that is crying out for an injection of experience to steady it right now.

“Cliodhna is a smashing player but I think Greg spoke about this at the start of the tournament, that he made a call on that,” Sweeney said.

“The door’s not closed on Cliodhna, she still comes up on in conversations, ” he added.

“But I think if we look at what Neve Jones has done in the last two games she’s been outstanding and there’s no reason to drop her at the moment.

“Neve has been one of our best players in the last two games. Her growth has been exponential since she’s gone to Gloucester, she’s really merited being in there.”

Asked about the need for someone of Moloney’s experience to strengthen and consolidate the pack for the remainder of the Six Nations Sweeney repeated: “Cliodhna is a smashing player, she’ll never be off the cards.

“It’s just at the moment we are backing what we have and I have to double down and say how well Neve Jones has done.” Ireland have struggled badly in their Six Nations campaign to date, losing to Wales and France so need to reverse that trend against Italy on Sunday when they’ll have home advantage in Cork.

This will be a historic first women’s Six Nations game in Musgrave Park, part of this year’s experiment to move their home games around the country.

“The tickets for Musgrave Park have already gone well and I’ve got friends already talking about the Ravenhill game, that’s brilliant,” Sweeney said.

He feels moving the venue is “going to spread the word and help grow the game by showing girls what we’re doing. ”

Italy are another team with a really powerful pack and Ireland only have two training sessions to try to sort out the problems that saw their scrum decimated last weekend but Sweeney says everyone involved is endeavouring to fix the problems as quickly as possible.

“John Fogarty’s helped me out a bit, David Nucifora was onside on Saturday helping out. Everyone’s pulling together in the right direction. I’m absolutely certain that there’s a couple of key things we can do to get better for Sunday. I know we’ll be better,” he said.