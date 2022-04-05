Stephen Larkham: Gavin Coombes unlikely to make either Exeter tie

Stephen Larkham has rated Gavin Coombes “unlikely” to be fit to face Exeter Chiefs in either of Munster’s upcoming Heineken Champions Cup two-legged clash with the 2020 winners.

Senior coach Larkham was on Tuesday unable to provide any certainty on return dates for Munster’s injured internationals with No.8 Coombes having limped out of last Saturday’s home United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster in the first half with an ankle injury.

Coombes, lock/flanker Tadhg Beirne (thigh) and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne (neck) have all been ruled out for this Saturday’s Round of 16 first-leg tie at Sandy Park alongside wing Andrew Conway (knee) but Larkham said likely comeback scenarios for each of the trio of forwards were too soon to predict.

On Coombes, Larkham said: “We know he’s not available for selection this weekend but in terms of timelines and all that sort of stuff, no, we still need a couple of days there to talk to specialists and then the doctor and the physios need to get together. So that will come over the course of the next 48 hours.”

Asked specifically about the back-rower’s availability for the return leg against Exeter at Thomond Park on Saturday week, the Australian attack coach said: “I’d say it’s unlikely … I’m not sure yet, let’s just wait 48 more hours and we’ll know a bit more. But I’d say judging by the way he’s walking around at the moment, he’s got a bit of work to do.”

There was a similar response to enquiries about Kilcoyne and Beirne, both of whom sustained their injuries on Ireland duty in the Six Nations final-round victory over Scotland on March 19.

“It’s certainly not this week. With those sorts of injuries you’ve got to see how they recover over the first week, two weeks. We’re sort of in that stage at the moment before we can make a real definitive assessment on when they’re going to come back in. You have to give them these first couple of weeks.”

Larkham also suggested there were further injury doubts for this week’s Devon excursion as head coach Johann van Graan finalises team selection for the first leg.

“We’ve had a number of selection meetings already this week and we tried to get our starting team out on the park today. We’ve got some guys carrying some niggling injuries at the moment who are hopefully in that’s starting XV but it’s been difficult. It’s been really difficult to pick the guys this weekend knowing how important it is for us.”