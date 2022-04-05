Connacht embracing underdog status ahead of Leinster clashes

Mack Hansen and Andy Friend have embraced Connacht’s underdog tag this week and stressed that all the pressure sits with Leinster ahead of the interpro Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 clash at the Sportsground on Friday.

The game will be followed by a second leg at the RDS seven days later and the meetings come on the back of a 45-8 win for a second-string Leinster side in the URC in Galway just two weekends ago.

“No-one really thinks we can do it, which we love, so from Leinster’s point of view there is a lot more pressure on them than there is on us,” said Hansen, the winger who shone for Ireland in the Six Nations. “We are stoked to be here but we are not here to participate, we are here to win these games.”

His head coach picked up on that theme.

This is Connacht’s first ever game in the knockout stages of the European Cup. Leinster are searching for that fifth star above their crest having last won the continent’s greatest club prize with a defeat of Racing 92 in Bilbao four seasons ago.

Leo Cullen will be ushering a tidal wave of top Ireland talent back into his first XV and matchday squad for the occasion at the Sportsground but Friend knows that the task facing his side is enormous over 160 minutes regardless of the personnel facing them.

“Leinster has got quality across the board. It doesn’t matter. I know there is quality and then there is quality. You watch at the weekend and they bring on Cian Healy, Sheehan and Furlong. It’s a pretty solid bench that they are bringing on so you know that the 23 that they are picking are going to be very good.

“The 23 that we played against here a few weeks ago were all quality players and it was still Leinster. And Leinster play a certain way. They are a very well-drilled side and that is a compliment to the coaching staff and to the players there.

“So we are playing another version of Leinster. Same jerseys, probably a few different blokes, it’s going to be tough but we also know that we have got nothing to lose and they have everything to. All the pressure is on them in our eyes and we can get stuck in from the off and we should make a decent fight of it.”

Connacht go into the opening tie having returned to winning ways with a close-run win away to Benetton last weekend and with a playing squad that is remarkably light on injuries given a long season.

Denis Buckley won’t play a part this time thanks to a calf injury sustained in that earlier loss to Leinster while Shane Delahunt is a long-term absence due to the hamstring problem he picked up against Edinburgh prior to that.

All told, then, Friend has 42 players available this week. Volunteers won’t be hard to find. The capacity at the Sportsground will be 8,129 and Connacht expected to have the last remaining tickets sold well before kick-off on Friday.