Munster confirm John Ryan's departure

The 33-year-old scored five tries in 190 Munster appearances along with earning 24 Ireland caps.
Munster's John Ryan will leave the province at the end of the season to join Wasps.

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 13:09
Colm O’Connor

John Ryan will leave Munster at the end of the season to join Premiership sides, Wasps.

The move was confirmed by Munster Rugby this afternoon

Ryan established himself as an integral squad member in the 2014/15 season with 20 appearances, including a first Champions Cup start against away to Clermont.

A try-scorer and man-of the-match in Munster’s 2017 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Toulouse, he featured in every game of the 2017 Six Nations. He was included in the Ireland squad for the Summer Tour to the USA and Japan, starting all three Tests.

Ryan made his 100th appearance for Munster against the Ospreys in September 2017 and won the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2018 along with helping the national side to the Summer Series victory over Australia. Ryan made two appearances in the 2019 6 Nations and lined out for one game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ryan is joining a Wasps side which recently confirmed the signing of South African World Cup winner Vincent Koch from Saracens.

