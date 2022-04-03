Blackrock College claim 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup 

Blackrock College claimed their 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup title with a dominant victory over Gonzaga College at the RDS
Blackrock College claim 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup 

Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final, RDS, Dublin 3/4/2022 Blackrock College vs Gonzaga College Blackrock College's Eoghan Walsh celebrates with the trophy after the game

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 15:17
Daire Walsh, RDS

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FINAL 

Blackrock College 50 Gonzaga College 21 

Blackrock College claimed their 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup title with a dominant victory over Gonzaga College at the RDS earlier this afternoon.

Despite falling behind to an early Gonzaga try from Rory Finlay, ‘Rock stormed into the contest with subsequent five-pointers of their own courtesy of Liam Molony, Hugh Cooney and Eoghan Walsh.

Hugo McLaughlin’s converted score reduced the Gonzaga deficit to seven points (21-14) at the interval, but 10 unanswered points on the resumption helped ‘Rock to reassert their authority.

A superb solo try by Hugo Neville offered Gonzaga a glimmer of hope in their search for a maiden senior cup crown, but final-quarter efforts from Cooney, captain Gus McCarthy and Mikey Yarr ensured Blackrock cruised home in style.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - H Cooney (2), L Molony, E Walsh, A Quinn, G McCarthy, M Yarr; Cons - Z Quirke (5), C O’Shaughnessy. Pens - Z Quirke.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - R Finlay, H McLaughlin, H Neville; Cons - H McLaughlin (3).

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: R Moloney; A Quinn, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; T Brigg, C Tonge; L Molony, I Cruise-O’Brien, K Jackson.

Replacements: M Yarr for Brigg (27-33), J Molony for Tonge (h-t), J Angulo for Jackson, T O’Riordan for Holmes, W Fitzgerald for Coffey, M Aschenbrenner for Walsh (all 66), Yarr for G McCarthy, A Andersson for P McCarthy, C O’Shaughnessy for Quirke (all 68).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, R Finlay; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan, N Maguire, G O’ Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: T Noone for O’Donnell (42), O Murray for Sullivan (44), L McLaughlin for Cotter (55), O O’Neill for Finlay (59), T Wyley for Murphy, M Tyrrell for O’Callaghan (64), A McVerry for Hammond, A O’Flanagan for Neville (both 65).

Referee: A Cole.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-BORDEAUX-BEGLES-AWAY Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle edge tense Top 14 clash with Bordeaux
France v Ireland - TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship Too many Ireland problems are their own making
A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018 Wales reaping rewards of pro contracts for top women
Munster v Leinster - United Rugby Championship

Frustrated van Graan admits 'championship' Leinster just too good

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up