Blackrock College claim 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup 

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FINAL

Blackrock College 50 Gonzaga College 21

Blackrock College claimed their 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup title with a dominant victory over Gonzaga College at the RDS earlier this afternoon.

Despite falling behind to an early Gonzaga try from Rory Finlay, ‘Rock stormed into the contest with subsequent five-pointers of their own courtesy of Liam Molony, Hugh Cooney and Eoghan Walsh.

Hugo McLaughlin’s converted score reduced the Gonzaga deficit to seven points (21-14) at the interval, but 10 unanswered points on the resumption helped ‘Rock to reassert their authority.

A superb solo try by Hugo Neville offered Gonzaga a glimmer of hope in their search for a maiden senior cup crown, but final-quarter efforts from Cooney, captain Gus McCarthy and Mikey Yarr ensured Blackrock cruised home in style.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - H Cooney (2), L Molony, E Walsh, A Quinn, G McCarthy, M Yarr; Cons - Z Quirke (5), C O’Shaughnessy. Pens - Z Quirke.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - R Finlay, H McLaughlin, H Neville; Cons - H McLaughlin (3).

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: R Moloney; A Quinn, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; T Brigg, C Tonge; L Molony, I Cruise-O’Brien, K Jackson.

Replacements: M Yarr for Brigg (27-33), J Molony for Tonge (h-t), J Angulo for Jackson, T O’Riordan for Holmes, W Fitzgerald for Coffey, M Aschenbrenner for Walsh (all 66), Yarr for G McCarthy, A Andersson for P McCarthy, C O’Shaughnessy for Quirke (all 68).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, R Finlay; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan, N Maguire, G O’ Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: T Noone for O’Donnell (42), O Murray for Sullivan (44), L McLaughlin for Cotter (55), O O’Neill for Finlay (59), T Wyley for Murphy, M Tyrrell for O’Callaghan (64), A McVerry for Hammond, A O’Flanagan for Neville (both 65).

Referee: A Cole.