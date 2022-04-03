Too many Ireland problems are their own making

Women's Six Nations: France 40 Ireland 5

IRELAND resemble nothing more than the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dike right now, fixing one problem only for another leak to spring up and overwhelm them.

In a game of so many moving parts that can happen to young teams of such limited experience, especially on set pieces.

But the greater worry is that so many of their current problems are of their own making.

Giving away silly penalties and their inability to stop a rolling maul undid them against Wales. They emphatically fixed both second time out, only for those errors to be replaced with an attack of handling jitters that totally undid them.

No Irish side has ever won a Six Nations match on French soil so Greg McWilliams’ new-look team were never expected to make history in Toulouse on Saturday.

As expected Les Bleus’ professional and vastly more experienced outfit spat them out at scrums and stole three of Ireland’s misfiring line-outs.

But racking up 27 handling errors – 15 by half-time – was what most undermined Ireland’s honest endeavour and they were also the architects of their own downfall by sometimes trying to pass their way out of their own 22.

Even usually impeccable handlers like Eimear Considine and Lucy Mulhall fumbled ball or misread the bounce as nerves appeared to fray in front of a raucous 11,627 crowd.

“They just snapped at the ball collectively,” McWilliams conceded. “When you’re starved of the ball you tend to be more anxious but it was disappointing. You’ve got to hold on to the ball and we’ve got to get better at that.”

Despite coughing up six tries - and gifting France one by not defending a scrum on the blindside - he still said he was happy with their defence.

“They were not only chopping and topping but doing it with an impact and setting a really good line against a French side that beat New Zealand very comfortably twice in November. That’s something you have to be proud of.”

He felt the handling errors were more positional than psychological.

“We got too flat and a bit snatchy on the ball and when you’re that flat it’s very hard. We just need to drop our depth a little bit which we did in the second half when we had much more control and rhythm.”

Ireland actually got off to a promising start, trailing 0-3 before one of Sam Monaghan’s trademark reverse hand-offs off the back of a fumbled lineout put Eve Higgins through for a try in the ninth minute.

Had it not been disallowed for Dorothy Wall pulling back an opponent on the fringes who knows how that might have settled them.

Within minutes France had their first try, spreading wide off the back of their first scrum to put Melissande Llorens through and they quickly took flight.

They’d secured the bonus even before half-time when, if Caroline Drouin hadn’t missed all four first-half conversions, Ireland would have trailed by even more than 26-0.

Little French general Laure Sansus was at the centre of everything and the brilliant scrum-half got her second try, again off the back of a five-metre scrum, within seven minutes of the re-start.

Ireland then had one of their best spells. Linda Djougang made a great break and they held onto the ball for multiple phases until a brilliant side-step from Higgins saw her beat three players to grab their first score.

Yet even that was undermined when out-half Nicole Cronin missed a ‘gimme’ of a conversion under the posts.

Another costly knock-on inside their own 22 saw Jessy Tremoulier take a quick tap and suck in the defence to yield a sixth French try for fullback Emilie Boulard in the 66th minute which the former converted, taking it to 40-5 long before they lost full-back Boulard to an injury-time yellow card.

Christy Haney had a good debut when she came in to shore up the reshuffled front row and Hannah O’Connor and Kathryn Dane’s performances off the bench certainly put their hands up for selection against Italy in Musgrave Park next Sunday And the pace and power demonstrated by French winger Cyrielle Banet only highlighted the puzzling absence of Beibhinn Parsons (called up at half-time) from Ireland’s starters.

Scores France: Sansus ( 2 tries), Llorens (try), Forlani (try), Joyeux (try), Boulard (try), Drouin (2 penalties,1 conv),Tremulier (conversion).

Ireland: Higgins (try).

FRANCE: E Boulard, C Banet, M Filopou, G Vernier (C Jacquet 69), M Llorens; C Drouin (J Tremoulier 56), L Sansus (A Chambon 60); C Lindlauf (A Deshayes, 57), L Touye (C Domain 69), C Joyeux (A Khalfaoui 57), M Fall (C Ferer 57), A Forlani, A Berthoumieu, G Hermet (J Annery 63), R Manager.

IRELAND: E Considine (B Parsons HT); AL Murphy Crowe E Higgins, S Flood (E Breen 73), L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly (K Dane 56); L Djougang, N Jones (E Hooban 56), K O’Dwyer ( C Haney HT), N Fryday (A McGann 73), S Monaghan, D wall, E McMahon, B Hogan (H O’Connor 56).